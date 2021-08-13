Việt Nam always active member of UN: President

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) receives outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Kamal Malhotra in Hà Nội on Wednesday. Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam has been and will continue to be an active member of the international community and the United Nations (UN), affirmed President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc while hosting outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Kamal Malhotra in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The President stated Việt Nam will continue to make proactive and responsible contribution to the UN Security Council, join UN peacekeeping activities, and step up the implementation of UN sustainable development goals and climate-change commitments under the Paris Agreement.

He added the country will run for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023 – 2025 tenure.

Phúc stated Việt Nam treasures UN organisations' valuable support and cooperation over the past more than four decades, and appreciates their active role in helping the nation respond to COVID-19. He asked the UN to continue giving Việt Nam timely policy advice as well as technical and financial support.

The State leader reiterated that Việt Nam attaches importance to multilateralism and international law and backs the UN in promoting its central role in boosting solidarity and collaboration among nations to tackle global challenges, sustain international peace and security, and foster prosperity.

For his part, Malhotra thanked Vietnamese public agencies and sectors for their assistance for UN organisations and himself. He affirmed UN organisations in Việt Nam want to help the nation carry out its domestic development priorities and promote its role and position in the global stage.

He said that the highest priority of UN organisations now is to support Việt Nam's COVID-19 response, especially in accessing vaccine through the COVAX Facility and in the transfer of vaccine production technologies so that Việt Nam can be self-sufficient in this regard.

Việt Nam has an increasingly important role and voice in the UN thanks to its active and responsible participation in and contribution to common affairs of the international community and the UN, Malhotra stated, adding that UN organisations will continue to support and accompany the country in its national development cause.

Top legislator’s reception

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has expressed his hope that the United Nations (UN) will further support Việt Nam in COVID-19 combat and post-pandemic socio-economic recovery at a reception for Malhotra in Hà Nội the same day.

Huệ thanked Malhotra for his contributions and support to Viêkt Nam over the past 32 years.

For his part, Malhotra affirmed that the UN always stands side by side with Việt Nam in many major activities, as well as regional and international events.

The UN has helped the Southeast Asian nation not only in development but also in enhancing its position in the international arena, and closely coordinated with its legislative body.

Most recently, the UN has also assisted Việt Nam in COVID-19 prevention and control, notably in vaccine access, he said, stressing that such cooperation will certainly be further promoted in the time ahead. VNS