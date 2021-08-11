Việt Nam administers record 1.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, total crosses 11m mark

1.5 million COVID-19 doses have been administered in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam administered over 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the highest one-day increase since the country starts its vaccination campaign on March 8, according to the health ministry’s report on Wednesday.

The total doses given in Việt Nam reached 11,341,864 and the number of fully vaccinated people crossed the mark of 1 million (1,036,102 specifically) as of Tuesday.

The country has currently received some 18.7 million doses of vaccines of various types, mostly AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Up to 2.5 million doses of Moderna along with 250,000 doses of Sinopharm, donated by the US and Chinese governments respectively, would remain in storage until second doses are given.

The health ministry said that 72 per cent of the received doses have been distributed.

According to the National Government Portal on COVID-19 Vaccination , HCM City, the epicentre of the fourth wave of infections and which has been allocated the most vaccines, is leading the race with over 3.5 million doses administered. The southern city has given at least one jab to 51.66 per cent of the official population over 18 years old (around 7 million).

Hà Nội, also the recipient of a large number of vaccines, has administered about 1.5 million doses, with 25.41 per cent of the population getting at least one vaccine shot.

Health Minister Nguyễn Thanh Long, during a meeting on Tuesday, has asked for close collaboration between the medical sector and the army as vaccines will come in great quantity especially in the final months of the year, including vaccines like Pfizer which need to be preserved in strict conditions.

The Health Ministry issued a document on scheduled allocation of vaccines for localities between now and year's end to ensure vaccination progress.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Huy Dũng said more than 2.4 million people downloaded the electronic health record app.

Minister Long suggested the Ministry of Information and Communications soon launch a campaign to call on residents to download the app, fill in health declarations, register for vaccination, as well as issue vaccination certificates via software.

All 63 cities and provinces have so far updated data on the software.

Helicopters to transport COVID-19 vaccines

Military forces are ready to be on duty around the clock and mobilise helicopters to transport COVID-19 vaccines to islands and disadvantaged areas, according to Deputy Minister of Defence Vũ Hải Sản.

Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said receiving, transporting and storing vaccines have been implemented resolutely by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the army. They established eight cold storages facilities to keep and preserve vaccines with a total capacity of 60 million doses.

He added that 63 trucks with cold storage capabilities have been delivered to the army to transport vaccines to localities as scheduled.

Deputy minister Sản added that the Ministry of Defence has mobilised and trained staff and prepared vehicles to be ready to transport vaccines when needed.

The ministry would have transportation plans right after more doses of vaccines arrive in Việt Nam, he said. — VNS