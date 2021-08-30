VieOn releases TV reality show Street Dance of China

HCM CITY — HCM City's leading entertainment streaming platform VieOn has released season 4 of Street Dance of China , a famous Chinese TV reality game show broadcast by Youku.
The show airs every Saturday on vieon.vn featuring Vietnamese dancer MT-Pop, whose real name is Nguyễn Vũ MinhTuấn.
MT-Pop, 26, has 14 years of experience in dancing. He is a member of the dance group X-Clown Crew. He competed with many dancers from other countries to perform on Street Dance of China this year.
"I come from Việt Nam. Now is the time for unity. Battle for peace," said MT-Pop on a video clip to introduce himself on Street Dance of China on the contest's website.
Street Dance of China attracts professional dancers from many countries involved in different styles such as bboy, hiphop, Popping, locking and waacking.
The participants compete for the ultimate title of street dance champion. The four leaders build their teams of dancers from candidates who survive the various rounds of dance battles and competitions.
This year, the show's leaders include famous artists Herry Lau, Lay Zhang, Wang Yi Bo and Han Zen.
Vietnamese fans, including professional dancers and choreographers, have high hopes for dancer MT-Pop at the show .
"I hope MT-Pop introduces Vietnamese contemporary dance to audiences in Asian countries on season 4 of Street Dance of China ," Nguyễn Lê Khanh, a student who studies dance at the Soul Music & Performing Arts Academy in HCM City, said.
MT-Pop is a professional dancer in Popping, a street dance adapted out of the earlier Boogaloo culture movement in Oakland, California. The dance focuses on specific body parts, creating variants such as arm pops, leg pops and neck pops. Dancers often move to funk and disco music.
MT-Pop has offered Popping training courses in Việt Nam and China. He won top prizes at international dance contests such as Who is The Champion Malaysia in 2017, Jack of all Trades Festival Canada in 2018, Drop the Beat Australia in 2018, and Juste Debout Bangkok in 2019.
People can see his performance at Street Dance of China every Saturday on vieon.vn . — VNS
- U.S.-China trade talks extend to Wednesday, Trump sees progress
- Kanye West drops new expensive merchandise like a $170 sweatshirt following Jesus Is King album release
- China Thinks Cartoons Need Ratings
- What's New To Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, And Shudder This Week? Movies, TV, And Originals
- Fantasia and Pepa’s New Reality
- The Top TV, Movie, Songs & Singer Searches
- So You Think You Want to Dance?
- Black TV Watch: Chrissy Wants a Cut
- If Black Gay Men on TV Were All Masculine ‘Professionals,’ Would We Still Care About Diversity?
- The Best TV Shows Of 2018
- Wall Street in Black and White
- Brick City: Newark's Real Reality Show
- Fake house? Use Google Street View to travel through time and expose flippers
- Sunday's Best Deals: 82" Samsung TV, Funkos Under $5, Philips Hue Bulbs, and More
- The stars of ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ are redefining the roles black women get to play on TV
- the Best Show in History, Ended 10 Years Ago and Changed TV Forever
- Do TV shows and book deals encourage criminal behavior?
- 40 years ago, 'Star Wars' was banned from Chinese theaters. Now it's breaking box office records
- The best iPhone VR apps 2018
- Court: government can't block immigrant teens from abortion
VieOn releases TV reality show Street Dance of China have 645 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.