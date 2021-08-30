VieOn releases TV reality show Street Dance of China

Studio audiences at the Chinese TV reality game show Street Dance of China. — Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY — HCM City's leading entertainment streaming platform VieOn has released season 4 of Street Dance of China , a famous Chinese TV reality game show broadcast by Youku.

The show airs every Saturday on vieon.vn featuring Vietnamese dancer MT-Pop, whose real name is Nguyễn Vũ MinhTuấn.

MT-Pop, 26, has 14 years of experience in dancing. He is a member of the dance group X-Clown Crew. He competed with many dancers from other countries to perform on Street Dance of China this year.

"I come from Việt Nam. Now is the time for unity. Battle for peace," said MT-Pop on a video clip to introduce himself on Street Dance of China on the contest's website.

Street Dance of China attracts professional dancers from many countries involved in different styles such as bboy, hiphop, Popping, locking and waacking.

The participants compete for the ultimate title of street dance champion. The four leaders build their teams of dancers from candidates who survive the various rounds of dance battles and competitions.

This year, the show's leaders include famous artists Herry Lau, Lay Zhang, Wang Yi Bo and Han Zen.

Vietnamese fans, including professional dancers and choreographers, have high hopes for dancer MT-Pop at the show .

"I hope MT-Pop introduces Vietnamese contemporary dance to audiences in Asian countries on season 4 of Street Dance of China ," Nguyễn Lê Khanh, a student who studies dance at the Soul Music & Performing Arts Academy in HCM City, said.

MT-Pop is a professional dancer in Popping, a street dance adapted out of the earlier Boogaloo culture movement in Oakland, California. The dance focuses on specific body parts, creating variants such as arm pops, leg pops and neck pops. Dancers often move to funk and disco music.

MT-Pop has offered Popping training courses in Việt Nam and China. He won top prizes at international dance contests such as Who is The Champion Malaysia in 2017, Jack of all Trades Festival Canada in 2018, Drop the Beat Australia in 2018, and Juste Debout Bangkok in 2019.

People can see his performance at Street Dance of China every Saturday on vieon.vn . — VNS