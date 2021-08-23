VFF considers stopping V.League 1 2021

Hoàng Anh Gia Lai players (in white) try to nick the ball from striker Nguyễn Văn Quyết of Hà Nội in a recent match in the 2021 V.League 1. Hoàng Anh Gia Lai team currently sit at the top of the table. Photo vtc.vn

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has proposed that the Việt Nam Professional Football Jointstock Company (VPF) and clubs consider stopping the 2021 V.League 1.

At the online meeting on Saturday, the executive committee of the VFF agreed with the proposal to end the 2021 professional football season. This was the opinion of the VFF's chairman Lê Khánh Hải and was agreed by all members of the executive committee.

This option would reduce financial losses for clubs and better prepare for the next season, and is suitable in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The VFF asked the VPF to organise an online conference with V.League 1 and V.League 2 to consider stopping the tournament and bring forward a specific plan in deciding the championship winning and relegation teams.

At present, Hoàng Anh Gia Lai are leading the top division, two points ahead of Viettel, but the national premier league has still not yet completed phase one.

Currently, the V.League 1 is in a state of temporary suspension until February 2022. This has caused a lot of controversy after many teams disagreed with this decision of VPF.

Talking about the possibility that the 2021 national top-flight league may be canceled midway through the season, chairman of Hải Phòng club Văn Trần Hoàn, who has recently had harsh things to say about the postponement of the season until February 2022, said: “This is a wise proposal of the VFF. This relieves the psychological and financial problems for the clubs and we can use the money to support other areas that are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

While CEO of Nam Định club, Trần Thái Toán said: "Cancellation at this time is appropriate. It should have been canceled earlier. The clubs have had the same opinion since July, but at that time the pandemic wasn't as bad as it is now, so the VFF tried to hold on. Now, the COVID-19 situation is too dangerous, it is reasonable to cancel.”

Head coach of Sài Gòn FC, Phùng Thanh Phương added: "It is true that the COVID-19 pandemic is long and complicated. Sài Gòn FC is in the centre of the pandemic. We aren't ready for the competition anymore. If the league is postponed to February next year, my club will face too many difficulties in terms of personnel. The decision of the VFF will help clubs have greater initiative and more time to best prepare for the 2022 V.League 1.

"We have reduced salaries of players by 30 per cent over the past few months. If the season is cancelled, the club will recalculate the salary plan so that the players won't be at a disadvantageous." VNS