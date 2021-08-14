VAVA hopes to receive more support for AO/Dioxin victims

In addition, leaders of the Chemical Corps of the Vietnam People's Army, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Office of the Standing Board of Steering Committee 701 (the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences) and various other organizations and units also visited and presented gifts to VAVA.
During the visits, representatives of organizations and units congratulated VAVA and highly valued its achievements over the past time, especially in disseminating information related to the impacts of post-war toxic chemicals as well as efforts of the Party, the State and the whole political system in addressing their consequences.
Affiliated agencies of VAVA has actively given advice to higher levels and mobilized support for AO/dioxin victims.
On behalf of the association, VAVA's President Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Rinh hoped that the organizations and units will closely collaborate with VAVA to effectively implement programs supporting AO/dioxin victims and back the struggle for justice for Vietnamese AO/dioxin victims in the time to come.
Translated by Trung Thanh
