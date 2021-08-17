Vaccine diplomacy set to be active, cooperative, innovative, effective

Việt Nam receives a batch of COVID-19 vaccines at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of UNICEF

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn chaired the first meeting of the Government's freshly established working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy in Hà Nội on Monday.

The meeting reviewed outcomes of the work so far and agreed on coordination measures to further promote vaccine diplomacy for access to the biggest numbers of vaccines, treatment drugs and medical supplies in the shortest time.

Participants agreed to accelerate all related efforts and intensify cooperation among ministries and sectors toward the work via bilateral and multilateral channels.

Concluding the function, Sơn, also head of the working group, said Việt Nam's vaccine diplomacy has so far obtained positive outcomes.

It is set to be active, cooperative, innovative, and effective, he affirmed, presenting a number of orientations and solutions to be implemented right after the meeting so that as many vaccines as possible will arrive in August and September.

The mobilisation of vaccines, treatment drugs and medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control should be prioritised across all external activities by leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, ministries, and agencies until the end of the year, Sơn stressed.

He said the work must be the top priority of all Vietnamese representative agencies overseas.

The working group, set up under a decision signed by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, is tasked with mobilising donated vaccines, treatment drugs, and medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control, and technology transfer for vaccine and drug production from bilateral and multilateral partners.

It will also seek, support, and promote negotiations, import and reception of COVID-19 vaccines, treatment drugs, medical supplies as well as vaccine and drug production technology transfer.

The group will also submit recommendations to the Prime Minister with the aim of accessing these items as much as possible in the fastest and earliest way.

At the same time, the team will actively approach and hold dialogues, and support negotiations with partners and producers of vaccines, drugs and medical supplies, who are capable of transferring their technologies to Việt Nam. — VNS