UV radiation at high risk levels across the nation

HÀ NỘI — The ultraviolet (UV) radiation indexes in northern, southern and central regions on Monday reached strong and very strong levels, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
The UV index updated on Weatheronline Monday morning showed Hà Nội had hit level 6 and it was expected to reach 9.1.
Meanwhile in Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province, the UV level is predicted to hit 8.4.
Hải Phòng, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Cà Mau and Hội An cities are forecast to see the UV index at level 9.6 to 9.9, and Nha Trang and HCM City will reach level 10.
A UV index of 6 to 7 is considered "high," 8 to 10 “very high”, and 11 and more is “extreme,” according to the World Health Organisation.
From August 17 to 19, the UV radiation index will rise to a level that poses risks to those exposed — a rating of 9-10 — across the nation.
UV radiation is strongest between 10am and 2pm.
Central provinces and cities will also experience temperatures of between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius on Monday. Localities have been warned of fire risks due to high demand for electricity and heat.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, showers with rainfall of up to 40mm per hour are expected to hit the northern region on Monday night.
Some northern mountain provinces will see showers with rainfall up to 60mm per hour.
Storms, lightning and strong winds could appear, with warnings of floods and landslides issued for many northern mountainous localities.
The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has requested northern mountain provinces to review and be ready to arrange forces to control traffic in flood areas, ensuring safety of mines as well as coordinate with communication agencies to inform people about heavy rain to prevent and minimise damage. — VNS
- Extended social distancing proposed for provinces with high risks
- Social distancing should be kept in high-risk localities: committee
- 12 high-risk localities to continue with social distancing measures for at least one week
- COVID-19: Social distancing order in place in high-risk localities
- Covid-19: Virus airborne up to 4 metres, health staff at high risk
- Julian Assange is denied bail by judge after WikiLeaks founder’s lawyers said he should be released because he is at high risk of catching coronavirus in prison
- Those above 80 who are not vaccinated against flu or pneumonia and living in old-age homes are at high risk: Prasun Chatterjee
- Tracing has led to 1,200 high-risk people: BMC
- Enterprises See a Nearly 30% Spike in High-Risk Calls as Fraudsters Exploit Worry & Confusion
- Wilton Beachgoers: Rip Tide Danger is High According to National Weather Service
- Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hà Nội and HCM City
- Covid-19: Bengal govt to start door-to-door survey to track suspected patients in high-risk spots
- Social distancing should be kept in high-risk localities: Committee
- Twelve high-risk localities to continue with social distancing for at least one week
- Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
- Health Ministry lists venues in Hanoi at high risk of infection
- Ireland's home summer at 'high risk' due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi deploys Japanese machines to sanitise high-risk, containment zones
- Coronavirus: Why Dutch lockdown may be a high-risk strategy
- ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation": U.S. prepares for apex of COVD-19
UV radiation at high risk levels across the nation have 551 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.