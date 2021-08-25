US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Hanoi

The Air Force Two carrying US Vice President Kamala Harris from Singapore landed at Noi Bai international airport (Hanoi) on August 24 evening.
This is the first time a US Vice President paying an official visit to Vietnam.
On August 25, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will welcome her US counterpart.
According to a statement of the White House, during her stay, Harris will engage Vietnamese leaders on issues of mutual interest, including regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order.
The US Vice President will also affirm and celebrate the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between the US and Vietnam.
The visit is hoped to contribute to strengthening ties and expanding economic cooperation between the US and important partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
Harris is scheduled to have meetings with Vietnamese leaders, including a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the COVID-19 pandemic, regional security and economic cooperation.
She also planned to attend the inauguration of an office of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Hanoi, which will work to deal with issues related to infectious diseases in Southeast Asia.
The US is currently the largest COVID-19 vaccine donor for Vietnam with 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine.
As of August 3, 2021, Vietnam ranked 7th among the top 10 countries receiving the vaccine support from the country.
Vietnam has also signed commercial agreements with US vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer to realise its goal of having about 70 percent of its population provided with the first shot by the first quarter of 2022.
In his visit to Vietnam last month, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said his country pledged to donate 77 cold storage freezers to help Vietnam store COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US has committed to providing Vietnam with over 20 million USD in aid to support the Southeast Asian country in the fight against the pandemic.
Some pictures taken by VietNamNet at Noi Bai airport:
|
|
US Vice President Kamala Harris steps out of the plane and waves her hand.
|
|
|Photo: Pham Hai
|
|
|
Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung welcomed the US delegation at the airport.
|
|The Air Force Two carrying the US Vice President lands at Noi Bai airport.
|
|
|
|
The US Vice President’s motorcade.
|
|
|
Pham Hai – Tran Thuong
