US pledges additional 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Việt Nam

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) yesterday held talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris during her three-day visit to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — The US will donate an additional one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Việt Nam, said US Vice President Kamala Harris during talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday.

The vaccines will start arriving within the next 24 hours.

With the additional donation, the total vaccines given by the US has reached 6 million doses.

Harris also committed an additional US$23 million in technical assistance and programmatic support to assist Việt Nam's efforts to fight the pandemic, bringing the total assistance provided since the start of the pandemic to nearly $44 million.

This assistance will accelerate equitable access to and delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, strengthen Việt Nam's health system to respond to COVID-19, and build capacity to detect and monitor COVID-19 and future disease threats. USAID also provided the Vietnam Red Cross $1 million to reduce the impacts and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in vulnerable communities, according to the White House.

Vice President Harris highly appreciated the efforts of the Vietnamese Government in controlling and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, affirming that the United States will continue to provide substantive support for Việt Nam to effectively respond to the pandemic and disease risks, maintaining the global supply chain without disruption.

Welcoming the US Vice President to Việt Nam, PM Chính said the visit is more significant against the grim backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, as well as in Southeast Asia and in Việt Nam.

He affirmed Việt Nam perseveres with the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of international relations to be a good friend, a reliable partner and a responsible partner of the international community.

"Việt Nam attaches great importance to the relations with the US, one of our most important partners. Việt Nam wishes to continue developing the Comprehensive Partnership and add substance, effectiveness with a long-term view towards stability to this relationship on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political system in the interest of mutual benefit," he said.

Chính thanked US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Harris and the US people for donating such a vast quantity of vaccines and medical hardware to Việt Nam in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The US support is extremely timely and invaluable as the pandemic is developing in complex ways in the south of Việt Nam, including HCM City, he said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her pleasure to visit Việt Nam for the first time and emphasised that the US attaches importance to the Comprehensive Partnership with Việt Nam on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and each other’s political institutions.

She reaffirmed that the US will support a strong, independent, and prosperous Việt Nam and is committed to continuing to promote deeper, more stable and solid relations in the future.

PM Chính emphasised that Việt Nam considers economy and trade as a pillar and driving force of Việt Nam – US relations.

He proposed the two sides continue to strengthen co-operation within the framework of the Việt Nam-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), and at the same time consider the possibility of establishing a new economic and trade co-operation framework to promote harmonious and sustainable trade cooperation.

"The Vietnamese Government is always ready to create all favourable conditions for US companies to do business in Việt Nam and wants the US to facilitate Vietnamese businesses to invest in the US."

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the support and long-term commitment of the US to help Việt Nam overcome the consequences of the war in Việt Nam, including Agent Orange/dioxin decontamination projects, which had long-term effects on many Vietnamese families.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister proposed the US side increase the provision of scholarships to Vietnamese students and continue to promote co-operation in science – high technology, focusing on the medical and health sciences, especially the pharmaceutical industry, agricultural biotechnology, post-harvest technology, space innovation and co-operation for civil purposes.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Việt Nam is one of the US’ top 10 trading partners. That is a big area of focus for US in Southeast Asia and, in particular, in Việt Nam.

Harris affirmed that the relationship between the two countries in economy and security is being strengthened.

She emphasised that the US Government will continue to prioritise promoting co-operation with Việt Nam in economy – trade, climate change, science – technology, cooperation in civil space, and health.

She said the US will continue to support Việt Nam in overcoming war consequences, strengthening Việt Nam-US co-operation in United Nations peacekeeping activities, and enhancing the capacity of maritime security as well as development co-operation.

While exchanging views on international and regional situations, the two leaders affirmed ASEAN’s central role in the East Sea, Mekong and Myanmar issues, and emphasised the principle of respecting international laws in handling regional issues.

"Our two countries share a common vision for the future of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"We are grateful for Việt Nam’s constructive leadership in upholding freedom of the seas. And we will continue to work with you to push back against threats to the rule-based international order," Harris said.

Regarding climate change issues, PM Chính said that this is a global issue, so a global approach is needed.

Việt Nam is determined and strongly committed to responding to climate change, developing a sustainable and green economy, and gradually reducing carbon emissions in line with the country's development conditions. — VNS

