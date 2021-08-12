UN gives priority to supporting Vietnam in Covid-19 fight

Vietnam has expanded its influence in the UN, thanks to the country's active and responsible efforts for the benefit of the international community, stated the UN representative.

The United Nations (UN) gives high priority to supporting Vietnam in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in providing vaccines for the country via the COVAX Facility and transferring vaccine technologies.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra. Photos: Nhat Bac

Outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra gave the remarks as he was bidding farewell to State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc today [August 12].

According to Malhotra, the COVAX has been the largest supplier of Covid-19 vaccines for Vietnam with nearly 10 million doses. He urged Vietnam to prioritize vaccinating people aged over 65, or those of high medical risks.

Malhotra stressed over the years, Vietnam has expanded its influence in the UN, thanks to the country's active and responsible efforts for the benefit of the international community.

UN organs would continue to support Vietnam in the path towards prosperity, he said.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at the strong partnership between Vietnam and the UN in the past four decades, in which the UN has played a significant role in helping Vietnam realize socio-economic development goals and integrating into the global community.

In the coming time, Phuc expected the UN would continue providing financial and technical assistance for Vietnam in both the Covid-19 fight and sustainable development by taking advantage of Industry 4.0.

"Vietnam values multilateralism, international law, and UN's central role in promoting solidarity and cooperation among countries to solve global challenges for peace, security, and prosperity in the world," Phuc added.

In this regard, Phuc stated Vietnam would continue to be an active and responsible member of the world community and the UN, especially in pursuing sustainable development goals, honoring commitments in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and standing for election to the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the UN Resident Coordinator.

On the same day, Malhotra also bid farewell to the Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue.

During the meeting, the UN Resident Coordinator informed UN organs in Vietnam that are coopering with the Vietnamese Government in drafting the legal framework for strategic cooperation between the two sides for 2022-2026, in turn laying the foundation to further boost Vietnam-UN relations.

The NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, for his part, expected the UN to continue supporting Vietnam in both the fight against the pandemic and its recovery process afterward.

Hue said as the NA is planning to relaunch the annual economic forum with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Hue said he expected greater cooperation between agencies from the NA and UN.

Malhotra in this regard said the forum would be a platform for Vietnam to find a suitable path in realizing its development goals set for 2030 and 2045.