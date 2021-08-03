UK Government presents Việt Nam with 415,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

David McNaught, the counsellor of the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Việt Nam (centre), gives the vaccines to representatives of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Tuesday received 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as donation from the British Government.

The vaccine was presented by David McNaught, political counsellor of the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Việt Nam, in a reception ceremony held at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hà Nội.

Representative of the Vietnamese health ministry said that over the past 50 years, co-operation between Việt Nam and the UK had been constantly expanded and developed, and the two had become important strategic partners to each other.

In the field of health, the two sides were implementing very effective joint activities through Government agencies, NGOs and other organisations focusing on areas such as epidemiology, tropical diseases, infectious diseases, digital health and human resource training.

The activities were providing valuable, meaningful and lasting contributions to the work of the Vietnamese healthcare industry.

The ministry thanked the UK Government for the vaccine, adding that it was a very valuable and timely gift in the prevention and control of COVID-19 and especially for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Việt Nam. Việt Nam was committed to effectively using the UK’s valuable vaccine support.

Currently, Việt Nam is implementing a large vaccination campaign, trying to speed up the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 with the goal of about 70 per cent of the population by the end of March next year.

Along with making efforts to access safe and effective supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, Việt Nam is also promoting research into domestically produced vaccines and pushing for technology transfers with its international partners. — VNS