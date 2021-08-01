Truck drivers need to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccine

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called on cities and provinces to include employers in the transportation and logistics industries in the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination.
In a document sent on Friday to city and provincial governments, it said inter-provincial truck drivers and helpers and those working in ports and at border gates should be prioritised for vaccination.
This would help ensure smooth transport of goods and avoid disruption of supply chains, it said.
The complicated requirements as part of COVID prevention measures for truck drivers and helpers and those in logistics services have increased the costs and time required for goods transport, it said.
Many associations and businesses have voiced concern about these difficulties, it said.
Any disruption of supply chains would severely hit businesses and affect millions of workers, it warned.
Vaccines for businesses
The Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs Association has also called on the secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, Nguyễn Văn Nên, and chairman of the People's Committee, Nguyễn Thành Phong, to allocate vaccines for its members in HCM City.
It said it would co-ordinate with the Việt Nam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) and some private health facilities to vaccinate its members’ employees.
This would help speed up vaccination in the city and relieve the burden on the public health system.
It said VNVC could vaccinate 80,000 people a day.
The Party Committee targets immunising two-thirds of the city's people aged 18 and above by August. —VNS
- America has a massive truck driver shortage. Here’s why few want an $80,000 job.
- NYPD Says Brooklyn Cyclist Killed By Box Truck Driver 'Fell' Into Vehicle
- UPDATE: Delivery Truck Driver Arrested After Fatally Striking Woman In Murray Hill
- Tourist On Bicyclist Killed By Truck Driver After Being Forced Out Of CPW Bike Lane
- NYPD Arrests Oil Truck Driver For Killing Elderly Cyclist In Midtown
- 39 victims: Families wait for news in U.K. truck tragedy
- Semi Truck Pits Mazda3, Sends It Spinning Into Concrete Divider
- Why Winter Storms Can Cause Semi-Truck Traffic To Increase
- Close flu vaccine supply gaps to ease flu seasons, make pandemics less deadly
- Viral Marketing Huge Success For Volvo Trucks
- This Monster Truck Driving Beauty Queen Is Florida Gulf Coast's Most Awesome Alumna
- Truck Driving Jobs Won't Be Significantly Impacted By Autonomous Tech: Study
- 84 dead after truck rams Bastille Day crowd in Nice
- Truck Filled With 94 Migrants En Route To U.S. Caught On X-Ray
- Cars and Semi-Trucks: What Happens in an Accident?
- Uber Is Shuttering Its Controversial Self-Driving Truck Unit From Hell
- Cement Truck Falls Flat On Its Side, Impacts Five Stationary Cars
- Topsy-Turvy Cement Truck Falls Into A Bunch Of Cars
- Mopar Commemorates 50 Years Of HEMI With A Massive Monster Truck
- Truck Nutz Were Actually Invented by the Ancient Romans
Truck drivers need to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccine have 468 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.