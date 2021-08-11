Troops active in COVID-19 fight

In response to the situation, Son Tay town's Military Command has worked closely with local Party Committee and authorities to contain SARS-CoV-2. Particularly, the unit has actively made recommendations to local leadership to issue effective pandemic prevention and control measures.
Apart from giving advice to local Party Committee and authorities, the unit has managed two quarantine areas and mobilized troops and militiamen to work at medical checkpoints and quarantine zones and guard entrance of locked-down areas.
Below are photos reflecting the active participation of troops and militiamen in Son Tay town in the COVID-19 fight.
Translated by Song Anh
- After Trump Travel Ban, Chad Pulls Troops From Boko Haram Fight in Niger
- US troops should not be fighting in Niger, says President Issoufou
- CPC organization departments urged to play active role in fighting novel coronavirus
- Insurgency: Retired officers are behind troops in battlefield – Gen Marwa
- 5 things to know for January 29: Middle East, impeachment, coronavirus, troops, Tibet
- Top US general in Africa warns of growing threats as Trump administration weighs cutting troop numbers
- Analyst: US 'Bid' to Cut Iraq Military Aid Over Troop Ouster is a 'Rejection of Democratic Process'
- Attacks in Afghanistan spike as US weighs troop drawdown
- Troops foil Boko Haram attempt to bomb & kill hundreds of IDPs in Borno
- Troops foil Boko Haram attempt to kill IDPs in Borno
- We may pull ALL American troops out of Afghanistan at the end of 2014, says White House
- Donald Trump's Vow to End 'Endless Wars' Derailed by Foreign Policy Realities, and Now Pentagon Wants 10,000 More Troops in the Middle East
- US Doesn't Rule Out Sending Additional Troops to Syria - Esper
- US troop drawdown from Sahel puts pressure on Europe
- Iraq: Thousands rally calling for US troop withdrawal
- 19 wounded as Iraq forces clear protest camps
- Saudi Arabia wants US troops to stay in Iraq, top official says
- US Noncommittal on Keeping Troops in Africa
- Russia, Syria Call on UN to Urge US to Withdraw Troops From Syria
- Baby, Please Don’t Go: US Army to Give Troops $90K Bonuses to Re-Enlist
Troops active in COVID-19 fight have 325 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.