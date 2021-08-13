Travel schedule required at 12 checkpoints at HCM City gateways

People who go through 12 COVID-19 prevention checkpoints at HCM City gateways will have to declare their travel schedule on the city's system connected to the National Population Database. Photo:tuoitre,vn

HCM CITY— People who pass through 12 quarantine checkpoints placed at HCM City’s entrance gates will have to declare their travel schedule on the city's system connected to the National Population Database.

Drivers who go through these checkpoints will be required to declare information at www.suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn.

Officers at checkpoints will compare information with the driver's identification documents.

After the officer confirms the information, the system will save the information and authenticate the citizen information through the connection to the National Population Database system.

Police officers are assigned the responsibility of compiling data and reporting on the situation of citizens entering and exiting the city.

Declared information will be processed on the National Population Database to ensure the accuracy of information.

In addition, the information will be provided to the administration of the ward and commune where the citizens are going.

According to the city Police Department’s Road and Railway Traffic Police Unit (PC08), the requirement will help the city authority in COVID-19 prevention measures.

Compared with the current medical declaration apps such as Bluezone, this system has another advantage in that it shares data with the National Population Database.

When citizens declare their health status and travel schedule on the system, the local government where they live receives the information immediately. VNS