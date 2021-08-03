Transport department announces Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro fares

Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro line in its first trial operation in December last year. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

HÀ NỘI – The Transport Department of Hà Nội has issued fares for the 2A Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro route – the first metro route to be built in Hà Nội.

Single tickets will be priced from VNĐ8,000 to 15,000 (34 -65 US cents) and a daily ticket will cost VNĐ30,000 (US$1.3) for unlimited trips throughout the day.

A monthly ticket is VNĐ200,000 (US$8.7).

Students and workers in industrial zones will be priority passengers who will be entitled to a 50 per cent subsidy for monthly tickets. Employees at offices and enterprises outside the IZs will be offered a 30 per cent discount in form of a group purchase.

People with meritorious service, the elderly, people with disabilities, children under 6 years old and members of poor households will be offered tickets free of charge.

In the first 15 days of commercial operation, all passengers will be exempted from paying.

There are two forms of tickets including paper and hard plastic cards which will be sold at vending machines.

The plastic cards can be recharged.

In the first phase of the metro's operation, people will not be charged for the blank cards but from 2022 onwards, the Department of Transport will require a deposit. This is to encourage passengers to engage in public asset protection.

The elevated railway line, constructed using Official Development Assistance from China at a total cost of US$868 million, stretches over 13km, connecting Đống Đa District's Cát Linh Street with the Yên Nghĩa Bus Station in Hà Đông.

It includes 12 stations and a depot at Phú Lương Ward in Hà Đông District with 13 trains with four carriages each running every two minutes at speeds of 35 to 80kmph.

The metro underwent a 20-day trial run in December last year. – VNS