Transport department announces Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro fares

HÀ NỘI – The Transport Department of Hà Nội has issued fares for the 2A Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro route – the first metro route to be built in Hà Nội.
Single tickets will be priced from VNĐ8,000 to 15,000 (34 -65 US cents) and a daily ticket will cost VNĐ30,000 (US$1.3) for unlimited trips throughout the day.
A monthly ticket is VNĐ200,000 (US$8.7).
Students and workers in industrial zones will be priority passengers who will be entitled to a 50 per cent subsidy for monthly tickets. Employees at offices and enterprises outside the IZs will be offered a 30 per cent discount in form of a group purchase.
People with meritorious service, the elderly, people with disabilities, children under 6 years old and members of poor households will be offered tickets free of charge.
In the first 15 days of commercial operation, all passengers will be exempted from paying.
There are two forms of tickets including paper and hard plastic cards which will be sold at vending machines.
The plastic cards can be recharged.
In the first phase of the metro's operation, people will not be charged for the blank cards but from 2022 onwards, the Department of Transport will require a deposit. This is to encourage passengers to engage in public asset protection.
The elevated railway line, constructed using Official Development Assistance from China at a total cost of US$868 million, stretches over 13km, connecting Đống Đa District's Cát Linh Street with the Yên Nghĩa Bus Station in Hà Đông.
It includes 12 stations and a depot at Phú Lương Ward in Hà Đông District with 13 trains with four carriages each running every two minutes at speeds of 35 to 80kmph.
The metro underwent a 20-day trial run in December last year. – VNS
- MoT asks for solutions to repay Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway debt
- Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway to be operational in Q4
- Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway faces delay of trial operation
- Hanoi metro trial run postponed on Chinese experts’ inability to return
- Vietnam to pay $6.56 mln for Hanoi metro
- MoT asks for solutions to repay Cát Linh-Hà Đông Railway debt
- Delhi HC stays increase in auto fares by Kejriwal-led-AAP govt
- Kerala Budget 2020: Revenue deficit pegged at Rs 15,201cr | Key announcements at a glance
- Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station Metro Line to be examined from September
- Novel coronavirus has Vietnam families hunting daycare
- Pune: Real estate sector yet to pick speed along Metro corridor
- HS2: Outrageous rail project will not benefit Wales, transport expert says
- Debt payment for urban railway to proceed despite ongoing delay
- Ho Chi Minh City police suggest lowering speed limits on 10 busy roads
- Groundwork laid for high-flying aviation
- Crime on Muni drops by half as agency beefs up security and makes key hire
- Rail network to get 2,000 carriages by 2019 to ease overcrowding
- Ho Chi Minh City’s maiden water bus on first day of operation
- Kerala Budget 2020 | ₹6,000-cr. projects for Kochi
- Slain Lion Was 1 Of 2 Last Known Males In Santa Monica Mountains
Transport department announces Cát Linh-Hà Đông metro fares have 506 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.