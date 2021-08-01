Tranquil village by largest brackish lagoon in Southeast Asia
By Huynh Van My
|Chuon Lagoon from above – PHOTOS: HIEU TRUONG
HCMC – Chuon Village in Phu Vang District, seven kilometers from Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province, boasts distinctive local culture as well as specialties. The village is on the bank of Tam Giang brackish lagoon—the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia.
Chuon Village endowed with its beautiful nature as a gift from Mother Nature and the hospitality of local people may be a treat to visitors.
An Truyen Temple
An Truyen, which is also the official name of Chuon Village, is a 420-square-meter temple. In spite of its small size, the temple is recognized as a national architectural relic in 1994. It consists of seven compartments and 80 pillars. The whole complex represents a unique design of temples in Vietnam as well as the central coast region's culture.
Built in the distinctive architecture of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the ancient temple has remained almost intact despite the last war. Therefore, visitors can now contemplate its unique décor.
|Chuon Lagoon at sunrise
Chuon Village's specialties
The village boasts both idyllic scenery and food specialties. Paddies are grown in the low-lying fields there to provide the best local sticky rice. Many kinds of local cakes made from the sticky rice are popular in Hue City and neighboring cities and provinces, such as banh tet (sticky rice cake) and banh bao (steamed stuffed buns).
Another signature product of Chuon Village is its rice wine. Aside from the special source of fresh water and quality rice, the wine is characterized by its yeast and the distillation process. According to local people, their village's sticky rice and rice wine were used to serve kings only.
At Chuon lagoon, which is part of the much more famous Tam Giang Lagoon, local fishermen find their catches of what is arguably the best fish in the province, ca kinh (Siganus canaliculatus). From this fish, banh khoai ca kinh (kinh fish pancake) is prepared to become one of tastiest dishes the village has to offer.
Chuon Village is livelier in late afternoon. Afterward, the calm lagoon and the trails of smoke from kitchens paint a peaceful countryside painting hard to forget.
- Myanmar is on a Sri Lankan path to impunity
- China rages over US warships sailing near disputed islands, saying move 'seriously infringed' its sovereignty
- China should take aggressive trade measures 'to send chill up and down spine of Australia', says state-run newspaper
- Indonesia: 20 years on from downfall of General Muhammad Suharto
- Sunday Herald: Dive, dive, my darling
- US criticizes China’s militarization of disputed waters
- Philippine lawmakers condemn action
- Coal-reliant Philippines struggles to power up clean energy
- China lands bomber on South China Sea island for first time
- China lands bombers on disputed South China Sea island
- Ruminations on US-Philippine relations
- Hostage to Myanmar
- China anger over US 'provocation' in South China Sea
- Rohingyas in Bangladesh afraid as monsoon poses serious threat to their lives
- Developer caught transferring land plots within distrained theme park project in southern Vietnam
- 10 Best Travel Destinations in Africa
- Escaping overtourism: Unlikely wilderness close to Europe's most crowded cities
- Where to go in Europe: A cheat sheet to top destinations
- Royal honeymoon: where will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go?
- Where the Water is
Tranquil village by largest brackish lagoon in Southeast Asia have 541 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.