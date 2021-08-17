Tra Vinh to develop VND300-billion industrial cluster

An employee at work at a factory. The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh decided to establish the Hiep My Tay industrial cluster in Cau Ngang District, with a total investment of around VND300 billion, VND50 billion more than what was originally planned – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh decided to establish the Hiep My Tay industrial cluster in Cau Ngang District, with a total investment of around VND300 billion, VND50 billion more than what was originally planned, said a local official.

The industrial cluster will cover an area of 40 hectares in the district, according to Nguyen Quynh Thien, vice chairman of the provincial government, Bnews newspaper reported.

Thuan Phat Trading and Construction Company, whose general director is Lai My Thanh residing in HCMC's District 11, is the project's investor. The industrial cluster is expected to be put into service in the third quarter of 2023.

Once it is operational, the industrial cluster will prioritize attracting companies operating in the sectors of handicraft, wooden furniture for interior decoration, construction materials, packaging and manufacturing, footwear and textile-garment, food processing and fertilizer production, among others.

To serve the socioeconomic development of the province in the 2020-2025 period, Tra Vinh decided to establish four industrial clusters —the Tan Ngai industrial cluster covering over 21 hectares in Chau Thanh District, the 33-hectare Sa Binh industrial cluster in Long Duc Commune of Tra Vinh City, the Phu Can industrial cluster covering 10.5 hectares in Tieu Can District and the Hiep My Tay industrial cluster in Cau Ngang.

This Mekong Delta province is home to three industrial parks, Long Duc, Cau Quan and Co Chien. Earlier, it had announced a zoning plan to establish 13 industrial clusters in the province.

