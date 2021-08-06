Top legislator holds online meeting with Hai Phong voters

The NA Chairman informed the voters about the reforms in the organization and operation of the legislative body in the 15th tenure, particularly in the first session.

He took time to talk to voters about an urban development strategy for Hai Phong, which draws many voters' interest.

The top legislator noted that the Prime Minister issued a decision on September 2020 approving the task of building a master plan for Hai Phong in 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

The city must quickly implement the task, he said, noting that without a master plan, there will be many obstacles for socio-economic development.

According to Hue, several districts in Hai Phong have been designated to become urban districts, so their plans on new-style rural area building should include urban development.

The city also needs to make plans for the environment in industrial parks and export processing zones, water supply and waste collection and treatment in urban and rural areas, he said.

Regarding the building of Bach Long Vy into a fishery logistics center for the northern region, Chairman Hue said the Bach Long Vi island district authority should coordinate with the municipal People's Committee and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to develop a scheme to this purpose to submit to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

He pledged that the delegation of NA deputies of Hai Phong will help promote the idea.

Source: VNA