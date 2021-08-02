TNA Entertainment promotes Vietnamese content market to the world

- SP Group enters Vietnam solar power market through joint venture with BCG Energy
TNA Entertainment is proud to have represented Vietnam at the renowned "International Content Market SPP 2021" event for ASEAN, which took place online from the 12th to the 30th of July, 2021. At the event, the company presented the development progress of the creative content market in Vietnam, especially in the animation industry, to international partners.
The "International Content Market SPP 2021" for the ASEAN ( https://www.spp.kr/ ) was organized online by the Seoul Business Agency. It was attended by representatives from the ASEAN, including TNA Entertainment as an official presenter from Vietnam. The SPP (Seoul Promotion Plan) is the biggest B2B market in Korea, which focuses on exploring content for animation, fictional characters, webtoons, and video games. The ASEAN-SPP event takes place annually as a platform for various business activities related to creative content, including the sale of copyright, production collaborations, and calls for investment. Although it had to be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still received a high attendance from various businesses, including global brands like Disney and Tencent.
Ms. Trương Ngọc Ánh, CEO of TNA Entertainment, was the sole representative of Vietnam that gave a presentation at SPP 2021.
With the attendance of the Asia Animation Alliance at the event this year, there were special presentations given to exchange information about the animation market trends in their countries, as well as introductory sessions of new animation projects from Korea, China, Japan, India, and ASEAN. These efforts aimed to reinforce the connections and collaborations and further expand the content business network among Asian countries.
As a Vietnamese representative at the event, TNA Entertainment had an opportunity to share with the world how the content market in general and the animation market in Vietnam, in particular, is developing. The presentation of Ms. Trương Ngọc Ánh, the CEO of TNA Entertainment gave global partners a detailed picture of the developments in the Vietnamese content market in both quantity and quality in the era of a technological boom. Vietnamese content creators are not only catching up with international trends but also come up with their own original content, which can be popularized and further developed for global collaborations. In addition, Trương Ngọc Ánh highlighted possible improvements for Vietnamese content to reach its full potential. She believes that appropriate plans and methods, along with support from the government and the entire market, will help us obtain more impressive achievements in the future.
The highly-acclaimed animation series about the female generals under the Trung Sisters that was presented at the SPP 2021 event.
Finally, with the historical animation series about the female generals under the Trung Sisters and an ambitious She-Kings project, TNA Entertainment further emphasized that the development of Vietnamese creative industries is reaching international standards. She said she also hopes global investors and companies in the field will recognize the high potential of the Vietnamese market, which can flourish and provide a multitude of chances for international collaborations.
Watch the full presentation by Ms Trương Ngọc Ánh here:
