Thua Thien-Hue to set up additional Covid-19 field hospitals
The Saigon Times
|Local officials of Thua Thien-Hue Province survey Vocational College No. 23 to convert it into a Covid-19 field hospital – PHOTO: TNO
HCMC – Local officials of Thua Thien-Hue Province surveyed Vocational College No. 23 and some other locations to establish more Covid-19 field hospitals, aimed at proactively providing treatment to coronavirus patients if the situation in this central province worsens.
Nguyen Thanh Binh, vice chairman of the provincial government, and representatives of the provincial Health Department, Military Command and the relevant agencies took a field trip to the college yesterday, August 16, and worked on a plan to requisition the school as a Covid-19 field hospital, reported Thanh Nien newspaper.
After approving the plan to convert the college into a field hospital, Binh tasked the Medical and Pharmacy University Hospital in the province with managing the field hospital, while the provincial Health Department and Military Command were told to provide medical support and equipment for the facility.
The vice chairman also urged the relevant units to work out plans, complete essential procedures and prepare sufficient equipment in order to put the field hospital into operation by this weekend.
The provincial Military Command and relevant agencies were also required to closely coordinate, map out a plan to set up the field hospital and collect feedback from the Military Region 4 about requisitioning the college as a field hospital.
The working team led by Binh also surveyed other places in Lang Co Town of Phu Loc District to serve the purpose of setting up more Covid field hospitals.
- 35 additions to this summer’s beach scene
- NJ hospitals: Obamacare repeal would slam us
- $2M Falcon Field overhaul to begin this month
- Q&A: New York hospitals responses on payouts, Affordable Care Act
- How new local television news sets shape up: the good, the bad and the retro ugly
- 2013 College football countdown | No. 19: USC
- Award-winning nurse has pushed Coney Island Hospital into the forefront in care of the terminally ill
- Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce trade center sets up shop at historic Erasmus Hall
- Phoenix Mayo Clinic's $180 million cancer-fighting center set to open in March
- 19 kid-friendly activities in Louisville July 20-26
- Children’s Specialized Hospital drives a broad range of research related to pediatric health issues
- Hurricane Irma: Hospitals in full swing; most clinics still closed
- Kenya’s presidential election draws millions of voters but is marred by bloodshed, at least 19 dead
- Lawsuit seeks to stop Bowman Field tree cutting
- Bowman Field stalls airspace easements for trees
- Arizona's military history: Kingman Army Air Field
- West York superintendent leaving after 19 years
- Calvary Hospital taps compassionate Jamaica-born staffer Yvette McKenzie for a 2013 “Catch a Star” honor
- Bengals escape with 14-13 win over Buccaneers thanks to 12-men-on-the-field penalty
- Sunburned boys hospitalized after Oklahoma mom says day care neglected children at water park (WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES)
Thua Thien-Hue to set up additional Covid-19 field hospitals have 461 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.