Thua Thien-Hue to set up additional Covid-19 field hospitals

Local officials of Thua Thien-Hue Province survey Vocational College No. 23 to convert it into a Covid-19 field hospital – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – Local officials of Thua Thien-Hue Province surveyed Vocational College No. 23 and some other locations to establish more Covid-19 field hospitals, aimed at proactively providing treatment to coronavirus patients if the situation in this central province worsens.

Nguyen Thanh Binh, vice chairman of the provincial government, and representatives of the provincial Health Department, Military Command and the relevant agencies took a field trip to the college yesterday, August 16, and worked on a plan to requisition the school as a Covid-19 field hospital, reported Thanh Nien newspaper.

After approving the plan to convert the college into a field hospital, Binh tasked the Medical and Pharmacy University Hospital in the province with managing the field hospital, while the provincial Health Department and Military Command were told to provide medical support and equipment for the facility.

The vice chairman also urged the relevant units to work out plans, complete essential procedures and prepare sufficient equipment in order to put the field hospital into operation by this weekend.

The provincial Military Command and relevant agencies were also required to closely coordinate, map out a plan to set up the field hospital and collect feedback from the Military Region 4 about requisitioning the college as a field hospital.

The working team led by Binh also surveyed other places in Lang Co Town of Phu Loc District to serve the purpose of setting up more Covid field hospitals.

