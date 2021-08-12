Three people killed in landslide

Three people died after landslide early morning in Bãi Cháy Ward, Hạ Long City. Photo by Baotainguyenmoitruong.vn

QUẢNG NINH — Three people died after a landslide struck early Thursday morning in Bãi Cháy Ward, Hạ Long City in the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

Local authorities say the construction workers were buried close to an embankment after heavy rainfall. Another worker was injured.

The group of six workers from Thái Bình Province's Quỳnh Phụ District, were building a house for a resident in Bãi Cháy Ward. They were staying in a tent at the foot of the embankment where they were sleeping when the landslide hit.

Two of the group managed to escape but four were left trapped inside.

The three victims are two men, Hà Văn Tuấn (46), Đặng Thanh Phất (44) and a woman Đỗ Thị Tuyết (46). The injured man was the husband of Tuyết.

The injured man is being treated at Bãi Cháy Hospital.

The families of each victim have been given VNĐ13 million, from People’s Committees of Hạ Long City, and Bãi Cháy Ward to help them cover necessary expenses.

Local authorities are working to bring the bodies home. — VNS