Thousands join regional digital sales event

www.onlineasean.com, official website for the ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021. — VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Up to 9,300 users have registered and used www.onlineasean.com, the official website for the ASEAN Online Sale Day 2021, from August 8-10, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The site also recorded over 35,000 hits, a 400 per cent increase in traffic from last year’s event.

Over 300 businesses from 10 ASEAN countries joined the regional digital event, more than double the number of businesses in 2020.

The majority of buyers were reportedly from the Philippines (50.17 per cent), followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Việt Nam and Singapore.

The sales event offer buyers a wide range of products and services including handicrafts, electronics, furniture, fashion items and F&B. Major regional digital commerce players such as Qafa Haus, Zalora, Madalagos Chocolate, Alibaba, Lazada, Pazzion, Escala Fashion and Shopee all participated.

Organisers said during the pandemic, the region has seen a boom in digital commerce, which is fast becoming a key part of regional commerce and trade. — VNS