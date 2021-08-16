Thousand of migrant workers convinced to stay as they try to leave HCMC

Her story is shared by many others waiting anxiously to return home, afraid they might not be able to go on.
Many provinces have organized ‘repatriation’ trips (by trains and airplanes) and subsequent centralized quarantine facilities for their people in recent days as the outbreak situation in the southern city worsens, but many others remain behind.
Using loudspeakers, police officers at the checkpoints on National Road No 1 struggled to prevent people from leaving the city, urging them not to congregate and telling people to remain where they stay as per the Government’s order. The law enforcement and local authorities took note of their information and address to provide support later. Most of the workers have returned to their accommodations in the city after being convinced.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in the decision issued late July on extension of lockdown across 19 southern cities and provinces has asked local authorities to guarantee livelihoods and healthcare of people so they could remain.
- Canada needs better protections for migrant workers, federal parties say
- Migrant Workers Are Killing The Economical Circle
- Landmark Judgment Over Revisions to the Highly Skilled Migrant Programme
- Immigration Services For Migrants
- Do You Know A Humble Social Worker?
- 10 Tips to Help You Stay Young and Live a Fuller, Happier, Healthier Life
- Alaska Summer Jobs At Wilderness Lodges - Workers Needed June Through September
- Can't We Just Let CPS Workers Do Their Jobs?
- To Stay or Not to Stay
- Jobs For Stay at Home Moms - Number 1 at Home Job
- A Ski Racing Experience - A Day in the Life of a Volunteer Weasel Worker
- Maternity Leave - What You Need to Know
- How to Stay Focused and Succeed in Your MLM Business
- Stay at Home With a Stay at Home Mom's Business Opportunity - Yea Right - Right
- Scams That Can Leave You Broke
- Does He Love You Then Leave You? Here's Why
- Convincing a Spouse to Save a Marriage - Can it Be Done?
- When to Leave Your MLM Company - Should You Go Or Should You Stay?
- When Staying At Home Is No Longer An Option
- Moms Are Not Just at Home Anymore - Some Words About the New Breed of At-Home Workers
Thousand of migrant workers convinced to stay as they try to leave HCMC have 439 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at August 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.