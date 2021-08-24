Theatre artists livestream shows during COVID-19 pandemic

HCM CITY Meritorious Artist Kim Tử Long, one of HCM City's leading theatre actors in cải lương (reformed opera), is one of several artists offering livestreaming performances and videos on social networks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His live performances feature vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) songs and famous extracts from dramatic and historical plays.
Tuồng (classical drama), a genre of Vietnamese theatre that originated in the 12th century, is also included.
As the livestream begins on Facebook, Long can be seen sitting on a sofa with his traditional instruments while positioned in front of his computer, amp, and smartphone.
Long and his wife, actress Trinh Trinh, have also released clips on YouTube as their way to encourage fans in the virus fight.
In his video, the couple sings cải lương, a 100-year-old theatre form of the South, in a unique style.
"Livestream shows help my art go to fans more easily and quickly," said 54-year-old Long, who has 30 years of experience in the industry.
"I spent a few weeks learning how to make a livestream from my young fans, who helped me to offer my art online. I hope my shows on livestream and clips on YouTube will help fans enjoy cải lương while they stay at home," he said.
Meanwhile, actor Lê Tứ of Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre is working with his staff to release videos on YouTube.
His videos feature plays and songs in praise of Vietnamese history and culture. Patriotism and bravery are highlighted.
"I hope my videos on YouTube will help young fans understand why and how cải lương is the spirit of the Vietnamese people,” said Tứ, winner of the Special Prize for Actor at the National Theatre Festival for Young Talents in Đà Nẵng in 1998.
"I have tried my best to make each of my online performances to be a quality show that provides young audiences with useful and fascinating things about their traditional theatre."
“We have faced difficulties in offering live shows amid the Covid-19 pandemic. YouTube is a way to expand our art and entertain audiences," added Tứ, who has spent several hours daily in the studio to complete his videos.
The theatre club called Đời (Life) managed by veteran actress Hồng Trang will livestream their shows on Vietnamese drama next week.
Short plays, Lá Mùa Thu (Autumn Leaves) and Bậu Ơi Đừng Khóc (Girls, Don't Cry), will feature young actors from art schools such as HCM City University of Theatre & Cinematography and HCM City University of Culture.
Each livestream will feature two or three artists.
"Online performance is different from stage performance. Theatre actors have worked to improve our creations to meet the taste of audiences," said Meritorious Artist Ca Lê Hồng, a theatre critic at the HCM City Theatre Artists' Association. VNS
- Thailand among 14 countries EU deems “safe” during Covid-19 pandemic
- FDA Halts Restrictions on Mailing Abortion Pills Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- UAE aids global efforts against Covid-19 pandemic
- Transport workers most impacted by COVID-19 pandemic: survey
- 2021 French Open postponed by a week due to Covid-19 pandemic
- Vietnam, US see opportunities for trade co-operation post-COVID-19 pandemic
- Vietnam H1 exports to EU may decline 8% if Covid-19 pandemic lasts till June
- Hajiji: Covid-19 pandemic is an opportunity to reset strategies for Sabah's tourism sector
- Microsoft imparts better digital skills to over 30 lakh Indians amid Covid-19 pandemic
- South Asia risks becoming the next epicentre for Covid-19 pandemic
- Hanoi implements effective solutions against Covid-19 pandemic
- India needs to grow faster to make up for contraction during COVID-19 pandemic: IMF
- WHO warns global COVID-19 pandemic 'growing exponentially'
- 9.1 million local workers adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic in Q1
- Government extends certain timelines in light of the raging COVID-19 pandemic
- She went from being a singer to software engineer, thanks to Covid-19 pandemic
- She went from singing at pubs to software engineer, thanks to Covid-19 pandemic
- Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Makers To Announce New Release Date Soon
- Ram Setu: 45 Junior Artistes Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Akshay Kumar Makes It Mandatory To Get Tested
- Petition seeks Duterte's resignation over Covid-19 pandemic response
Theatre artists livestream shows during COVID-19 pandemic have 748 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.