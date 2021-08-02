The Artists’ Wall talk show features theatre artists

Meritorious Artist, theatre actor-director Thành Lộc of HCM City appears in the talk show Bức Tường Nghệ Sĩ (The Artists' Wall) on YouTube by Vu Huan Official in June. — Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY — A number of theatre artists from the South will appear in the latest episode of the talk show Bức Tường Nghệ Sĩ (The Artists' Wall) on YouTube by Vu Huan Official this month.

The artists will share and discuss various topics related to Vietnamese theatre as well as their careers.

Their stories will be in the form of an interview or simple conversation hosted by theatre director Vũ Huân.

"Through our show, audiences will learn more about different traditional theatre genres of southern and central regions, such as vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes), cải lương and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), and traditional theatre genres from the southern and central regions," said Huân, the show's producer and host.

The talk show, Bức Tường Nghệ Sĩ (The Artists' Wall), features famous theatre artists. It encourages youth to learn more about Vietnamese theatre. — Photo courtesy of the producer

Bức Tương Nghệ Sĩ made its debut on YouTube in 2019 and has attracted several hundred thousand viewers. The show targets and encourages youth to learn more about Vietnamese theatre.

In the new episode, artist participants will be filmed without studio audiences because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Huân, who also is the show's producer.

"We have tried to bring theatre artists and their art closer to audiences," he said.

Huân and his staff plan to work with radio and TV stations in the region, including Hồ Chí Minh City Television, to release new and quality talk shows on Vietnamese music and movies on YouTube.

"Appearing in Bức Tường Nghệ Sĩ is a chance for me to introduce my art to audiences, particularly young people," Meritorious Artist, theatre actor-director Thành Lộc of HCM City, said.

"Many fans have sent comments to encourage the show's artists and myself in particular."

Lộc was invited to appear in the previous episode of Bức Tường Nghệ Sĩ released in July 17.

He talked about his 50 years on stage. Some of the secrets of his life were first discussed in the show.

Lộc, 59, is known as a "stage magician" in the region. He has worked with leading state-owned and private drama troupes, appearing in more than 600 roles. He has also appeared in 50 films and TV shows.

He has won several top prizes at national theatre festivals.

In 2000, he and his partner, Huỳnh Anh Tuấn, owner of IDECAF, a leading private drama troupe in HCM City, began a theatre programme for children called Ngày Xửa Ngày Xưa (Once Upon A Time).

The programme has offered more than 33 plays and more than 1,200 shows for 30,000 children and teenagers, including disadvantaged kids from open houses and shelters in the city and neighbouring provinces who have received free tickets.

The new episode of Bức Tường Nghệ Sĩ is expected to be released on August 17. — VNS