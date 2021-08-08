Thang Loi Group and its hearty support to Covid-19 frontliners

The Saigon Times

Duong Long Thanh (L), board chairman of Thang Loi Group, represents the Group to hand over a symbolic cheque worth VND1 billion to Long An Province's Covid-19 vaccine fund – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF THANG LOI GROUP

What have captured the public attention these days are the multiple hardships endured by frontline people in the fight against the pandemic, as the fourth coronavirus wave since late April has adversely and devastatingly affected the entire society. To lend a helping hand to those frontline people, many enterprises have made donations, in kind and in cash, as a way to contribute their part to the fight against the crisis. Thang Loi Group is one among such pioneers.

In response to the call of the Government, real estate corporation Thang Loi Group has immediately initiated its "Supporting the Covid-19 Frontliners" program with various activities to support the community and localities in Vietnam in the Covid-19 fight, with the total donation exceeding VND3 billion.

Specifically, with its message "For a Covid-19-free Vietnam", the program included a wide range of anti-virus activities such as making donation to Long An Province's Covid-19 vaccine fund, providing medical supplies, necessities for people working on the frontline in HCMC and many localities in the Mekong Delta province of Long An; and offering rice and other necessities to residential areas under lockdown among others.

"In the on-going 'war time' to fight the pandemic, the Group pledges to always join hands with the community, localities and the Government in relevant activities in line with the motto "Developing localities – Serving the Nation" that it has adopted since the foundation," Nguyen Thanh Quyen, general director of the property group, said.

A non-stop journey

Upon the resurgence of the coronavirus, the "Supporting the Covid-19 Frontliners" program was launched immediately. Just in 10 days from the launch, the program offered necessities and medical equipment to many districts in Long An Province such as Ben Luc, Duc Hoa, Can Giuoc, and other units in HCMC such as the authorities of Binh Tri Dong Ward in Binh Tan District, the authorities of Ward 12 and the Medical Center of District 6, etc.

Apart from that, the program made contribution to the Covid-19 response fund of Long An Province's Can Duoc District and to the "Sharing Love – Joining hands to win over the pandemic" of the provincial Communist Youth Union. The property developer also donated eight tons of rice and other necessities to residents of virus-hit Ehome 3 apartment building in HCMC's Binh Tan District.

Aside from the above-mentioned programs, the Group has actively implemented various anti-Covid-19 activities for its customers and employees. Such practical activities come from the bottom of the heart of the Group's members in the Covid-19 fight, with an aim to contribute to the nation's war against the coronavirus.

Previously, the real estate developer had launched multiple community programs in the first half of this year. For instance, since the start of the year, it teamed up with the authorities of Binh Duc Commune in Long An Province's Ben Luc District and the administration board of the Binh Duc Secondary and Primary School to build a bridge linking to the school, with VND500 million of investment. The 22-meter-long bridge, with a load capacity of 2.5 tons, has enabled teachers and students to go to school more easily and safely.

A bridge leading to Binh Duc Secondary and Primary School in Binh Duc Commune, Ben Luc District, Long An Province has enabled teachers and students to go to school more easily and safely

According to a representative of the group, the development of the bridge is also a meaningful activity under the Heart Foundation program that the Group prioritizes to carry out annually. Under this program, the Group has demonstrated its corporate social responsibility by launching various events such as building and handing over charitable houses, donating libraries for primary schools, granting "Nang buoc Thu khoa" (Upholding Valedictorians) scholarships, visiting and taking care of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, children and the elderly living in poverty-stricken conditions, with total funding of billions of dong every year.

Thang Loi Group and its hearty support to Covid-19 frontliners have 931 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.