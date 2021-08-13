Thailand reports rising number of new COVID-19 cases

The death toll was raised to 6,942 after 147 fatalities were reported on the day.

The latest mass tests in Bangkok capital and surrounding provinces were carried out by 41 Comprehensive COVID-19 Response (CCR) teams comprising 400 doctors and medical workers between August 1 and 10, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Public Health Yongyot Thammawut said.

If the CCR teams, joined by Rural Doctors Society, could continue with the testing in Bangkok for the next two weeks, infections could be lowered, he said.

It would allow the sick to undergo treatment and be kept from others, which would reduce transmission and prevent their conditions from worsening. Many fatalities could also be averted, the official added.

Source: VNA