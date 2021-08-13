Thailand reports rising number of new COVID-19 cases

The death toll was raised to 6,942 after 147 fatalities were reported on the day.
The latest mass tests in Bangkok capital and surrounding provinces were carried out by 41 Comprehensive COVID-19 Response (CCR) teams comprising 400 doctors and medical workers between August 1 and 10, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Public Health Yongyot Thammawut said.
If the CCR teams, joined by Rural Doctors Society, could continue with the testing in Bangkok for the next two weeks, infections could be lowered, he said.
It would allow the sick to undergo treatment and be kept from others, which would reduce transmission and prevent their conditions from worsening. Many fatalities could also be averted, the official added.
Source: VNA
- Rising number of women who are morbidly obese, study shows
- Largest rise for new home registrations in Northern Ireland for decade
- International appeal after British backpacker Grace Millane reported missing in New Zealand
- Health ministry releases health systems strengthening -conditionality report of states for 2018-19
- Disability hate crime reports rising and highest in West Yorkshire
- Number of E.coli cases in Newfoundland and Labrador outbreak rises to 24
- Crimestoppers reports rise amid frustration around police failure to answer 101 calls
- Rise in new cases of HIV in Lancashire
- Number of Water Poisoning Cases in Iraqi Basra Rises to 111,000
- Doctors to get help with signing rising number off sick in Bassetlaw
- Long-term report: Introducing our new Mazda6 Tourer
- Three STDs reach all-time highs in the US, new CDC report says
- Thailand arrests man amid #royalmotorcade controversy
- Rise in Social Security affiliations points to rebound in the Spanish job market
- Child cruelty and neglect cases in Northern Ireland up by 350% in five years
- STDs Reach All-Time High with More Than 2.4 Million Cases Reported in US
- The winning numbers for tonight's Mega Millions: Check if you've won!
- Two Jewish men attacked within two days in New York
- Climate change and development aid: The economic case for prevention
- Thailand's Phi Phi islands suffering water crisis after tourist influx
Thailand reports rising number of new COVID-19 cases have 307 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.