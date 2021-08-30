Tetra Pak Sustainability Report 2021 highlights continuing commitments to protect food, people and planet

Some highlights from this year's report include:

Food highlights

Covid-19 disease spread across the globe put food supply chain under difficulties. Tetra Pak did work in partnership with customers to guarantee continuity of supplies, equipment and needed technical assistance to ensure customer’s operation throughout the pandemic. In 2020 alone, over 77 billion liters of products have been sold in Tetra Pak packages globally. In Vietnam, Tetra Pak worked with F&B manufacturers to provide more than 1.71 billion liters of safe and nutritious drink to Vietnamese consumers.

Tetra Pak donates the PCR Test Kit worth of 80,000 euros equivalent to VND2 billion to the Centre for Disease Control of Ha Nam Province

People highlights

Tetra Pak pursued a high level of worker safety and promoted mental wellbeing of all colleagues throughout the pandemic. The Company received "Great Place to Work" certification and was ranked leader by CDP for fifth year running for environmental transparency and action.

As initiatives in response to fight against Covid-19 in Vietnam, Tetra Pak donated the PCR Test Kit worth of 80,000 euros equivalent to VND2 billion to the Centre for Disease Control of Ha Nam Province and joined hands with Tuổi trẻ Newspaper to donate a respirator system worth of 10,000 euros equivalent to VND250 million.

Tetra Pak Vietnam also provided Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in which employees and their family members are given counselling services, and other information on personal and work-related issues 24/7. The Company supported employees who have children with childcare cost via the Daycare of Children program during the Covid-19 outbreak.

In 2020, more than 77 billion liters of liquid food were contained in Tetra Pak package globally

Planet highlights

Tetra Pak has continued to make progress in how the Company protects planet in 2020: Achieved its 2020 climate goal with an outstanding – 7 percent GHG reduction in its own operations from 2010 to 2020; An industry first to introduce carbon reduced and carbon neutral package certification and labels; Making the first-generation non-foil packages on the super market shelf; Recycling 50 billion carton packages and over 170 recycling facilities worldwide.

98 percent of Tetra Pak carton packages sold in Vietnam have FSC-certified labels

This very "protecting planet" priority is well presented in Vietnam: 98 percent of Tetra Pak carton packages sold in Vietnam have FSC-certified labels; Tetra Pak Binh Duong was the first of it kind in Vietnam to achieve the latest and most-demanding LEED Version 4 Gold Certification, helping to save 17.6 million liters of water a year, recycling or salvaging 65 percent of generated construction waste, and decreasing 4,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Tetra Pak Binh Duong was the first of its kind in Vietnam to achieve the latest and most-demanding LEED Version 4 Gold Certification

Tetra Pak Vietnam has been pioneering a wide range of initiatives towards cartons recycling: Developing 45 drop-oﬀ stations in public places across Hanoi and HCMC to help community with better access to cartons collection; Joining force with municipal authorities to collect and recycle used carton packages from more than 1,600 schools in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, thereby educating kids about waste segregation and beverage carton collecting and recycling; Collecting more than 632 tonnes of used beverage carton from local communities for the past 3 years.

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with its customers and suppliers, the company provides safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, Tetra Pak believes in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Its promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD™,” reflects the company’s vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere.

PV