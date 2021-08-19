Techfest Hải Phòng 2021 slated for September

Techfest Hải Phòng 2020 which had 44 exhibition product booths of nearly 50 creative start-up projects — Photo laodong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The start-up festival Techfest Hải Phòng 2021 is scheduled to take place in the northern port city from September 28 to October 5, the event's organisers announced at a press conference on Thursday.

The 5th Techfest Hải Phòng will emphasise the key role of businesses in the innovation ecosystem, affirming the position of Hải Phòng as a destination of innovation and start-ups in the region, said Trần Quang Tuấn, director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, one of the event’s organiser.

The upcoming event will not only target innovative start-ups but also technology groups, foreign-invested enterprises, science and technology enterprises in which strong innovation activities are being implemented, Tuấn said, adding that it also strives to attract universities that are regarded as the core force of the innovation ecosystem and the key force that has been creating innovative knowledge.

The event will comprise a wide range of activities including the first-ever virtual exhibition on innovation and entrepreneurship; a webinar entitled "The role of innovation in the business restructuring and development in the new normal period” and an online dialogue discussing support for innovative start-ups and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises.

The final round of a start-up incubation contest in 2021 and a ceremony to honour students who have taken part in scientific research will also be held on the sidelines of the event.

Tuấn said the Techfest Hải Phòng will introduce innovations in several fields of the ecosystem such as digital technology (Big Data/AI, Blockchain, IoT, VR/AR), technology by industries (Cleantech, Edtech, Fintech, Foodtech, Agritech, Robotics) and some other fields for production and life.

It will be attended by delegates from the city’s agencies, representatives of central and local science and technology agencies, universities, research institutes, local start-up enterprises and those of other localities, individuals who are interested in innovation and start-ups, foreign enterprises, investment funds, and domestic and international start-up supporting organisations, he added.

The event is expected to have 100 booths including ones from 20 enterprises from the Netherlands and South Korea, organisers said.

The previous edition had 44 product booths from nearly 50 creative start-up projects including those from Hải Phòng City and other provinces and cities such as Hà Giang, Phú Thọ, Bắc Kạn, Hà Nội, Thái Bình, Hà Nam, HCM City, Cần Thơ, Long An and Trà Vinh, and research projects of Hải Phòng University and College of Tourism.

It showcased products and services in several industries such as information and technology, agriculture, tourism and education.

Over the past years, Hải Phòng City has supported nearly 150 start-up projects in the stages of developing ideas, completing products, financial consulting, and perfecting business models, connecting domestic and foreign markets.

Nearly 40 events connecting individuals, organisations, start-up businesses with experts, advisors, investment funds, markets through forums and conferences, seminars, consultation sessions, fairs and exhibitions have been organised by the city and other partners besides four creative start-up competitions with more than 60 participating projects.

Over 500 individuals and start-up groups have been trained, exchanged practical experience on concept development and product evaluation. Meanwhile, more than 20 managers have participated in surveying, learning experience to support start-ups in other localities such as HCM City and Cần Thơ and abroad such as the Netherlands, France and South Korea. — VNS