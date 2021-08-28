TCPVN has contributed more than 2 billion VND to support the frontline in Vietnam in the COVID-19 battle

Ho Chi Minh City, 23 August 2021 – TCPVN, the first international office of TCP Group (T.C. Pharma) in Vietnam, the owner of popular Thai energy drink brands Red Bull and Warrior, has contributed more than 2 billion VND in cash and products in research and manufacturing activities, as well as increasing the amount of medical equipment and supplies to support the frontline against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the donations, 1 billion VND will be delivered to Vietnam Young Doctors Association; and one ambulance worth more than 810 million VND will be handed over to District 11 Hospital in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City Health Department, via the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee, helping to address the most urgent needs of the city.

According to the Ministry of Health, 343,972 coronavirus cases were recorded on the National System of COVID-19 Case Management from April 27 to August 22, of which Ho Chi Minh City recorded the most infections, with over 175,000 cases.

The fourth wave of COVID-19 has greatly affected the socioeconomic situation of many provinces and cities, and at the same time put significant pressure on the Vietnamese health system. Specifically, in addition to medical staff on the frontline working day and night, the shortage of oxygen supply and ambulances are urgent issues that need to be addressed

In order to share these difficulties with the Vietnamese health sector, TCPVN has donated 2 billion VND in cash and products to organisations in charge, directly supporting the fight against the pandemic.

One billion VND will go to the Vietnam Young Physicians Association – under the Ministry of Health to support the Association in implementing research and manufacturing medical supplies and equipment to serve the frontline medical team in the fight against Covid-19 across the country.

The donated amount is equivalent to an oxygen-generating container, which will help reduce the pressure on the current oxygen supply.

Nguyen Huu Tu, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Young Physicians Association, said: “The work of researching and inventing equipment to fulfill the immediate demands of the medical team in treatment is critical in the fight against the pandemic.

“Thanks to this contribution from TCPVN, we can rapidly send the oxygen supply containers that the company is accompanying to support the production to the frontline medical team; this is a vital equipment to meet the pressing requirements for oxygen in current treatment."

TCPVN will use the remaining funds to equip District 11 Hospital with an ambulance to strengthen support for patient transport and coordination, on the basis of collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, through the Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City.

Dr. Pham Quoc Dung, representative of District 11 Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City, said that the hospital was directly taking care of 200 patients and receiving an average of 20 or more emergency cases of Covid-19 every day.

Besides, the hospital also manages and operates the Covid-19 field hospital No. 9, receiving, managing, providing medical care, and transporting Covid-19 patients from the community to isolation areas 1 and 2 of District 11. Thus, more ambulances will help with coordinating the transportation of patients to the hospital or transferring them to other medical centers more efficiently.

In addition, Warrior Energy Drink – belonging to TCPVN company, has cooperated with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation and the Vietnam Youth Social Work Center, contributing 6,000 boxes of energy drinks to doctors and frontline teams in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City and 18 provinces and cities in the South.

In the early stages when the epidemic broke out and caused significant impact in the provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, through the National Volunteer Center – Central Vietnam Youth Federation, Warrior Energy Drink also contributed 200 million VND in cash and 600 boxes of products to help people in the two provinces.

Nguyen Thanh Huan – Country Director of TCPVN – said: “With the limited but practical contributions of TCPVN, we hope to partly help to reduce the pressures and burdens that the healthcare industry is facing, especially in Ho Chi Minh City, which is suffering heavily from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Community benefit is something that TCPVN constantly cares about in the process of doing business in Vietnam. We hope that TCPVN’s efforts together with other businesses will support the Government to bring all of our people through this crisis as soon and safely as possible.”

Along with practical contributions to support the country in repelling the Covid-19 pandemic, Red Bull Energy Drink – under the management of TCPVN – also calls on the community to join hands to spread positive actions during social distancing and improve mental health during the pandemic.

Previously, in 2020, TCPVN contributed more than 3 billion VND in cash and 8,683 boxes of company’s products (worth more than 5 billion VND) to the Covid-19 prevention and control programs of agencies and organizations of agencies and organizations from central to local levels such as the Ministry of Health, the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front, Bach Mai Hospital, the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Vietnam Youth Federation, and localities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang City Nang, Bac Giang and Bac Ninh.

Last October 2020, TCPVN contributed 2 billion VND to the research and production of rapid test kitS for tracking antigens and antibodies by the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals (POLYVAC) under the Ministry of Health.

About TCPVN:

In 2018, TCP Group (TC Pharma) officially opened the first international office in Vietnam, named “TCPVN Co. Ltd.” with an investment of US$120 million over 3 years and plans to invest heavily in market research, sales, product development and distribution.

As a multinational company specializing in the production and distribution of leading energy drinks from Thailand, with famous brands Red Bull and Warrior, TCPVN always focuses on providing the best quality products for Vietnamese consumers.

TCP Group’s mission is to respect society and integrate sustainable practices throughout the value chain in global business locations. As one of the most important and potential markets in the region, responsibility to the community and society is always the top commitment for TCPVN

About TCP Group:

TCP Group specializes in manufacturing and distributing six types of products, including energy drinks, electrolyte drinks, supplement nutrition drinks, bottled teas and snacks, which are loved by consumers in more than 170 countries around the globe. TCP Group currently has more than 5,000 employees worldwide.

With the goal of becoming one of the most loved Thai businesses in the world, TCP Group has cooperated with economic, social and environmental organizations to promote sustainable development in three directions: Transparency, Quality and Harmony.