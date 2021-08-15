Switzerland presents 13 tons of medical supplies to Vietnam

The relief shipment worth 125 billion VND (5 million CHF) comprises 30 ventilators, 500,000 antigen test kits and 300,000 antibacterial masks. It was part of the outcomes of the visit to Vietnam by Swiss Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis from August 6-8.
During the visit, the Swiss Vice President shared the difficulties that Vietnam is facing, and agreed that the two countries should continue to share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control while carrying out the roadmap for economic recovery and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the health sector, especially in the transfer of production technology for vaccines and drugs to treat COVID-19.
The aid package is a precious and timely gift of the Swiss Government to Vietnam, reflecting the good friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Switzerland over the past five decades.
Source: VNA
