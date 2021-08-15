Switzerland gifts COVID medical equipment worth $5.5mil

Switzerland has donated US$5.5 million worth of medical equipment to Việt Nam, which arrived on August 13. – Photo courtesy of Embassy of Switzerland in Việt Nam

HCM CITY– Switzerland has gifted Việt Nam US$5.5 million worth of medical supplies to support its fight against COVID-19.

Thirty ventilators, 500,000 sets of antigen tests and 280,000 medical masks arrived at HCM City's Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport from the European country on Friday.

Swiss Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Việt Nam earlier this month to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He said Việt Nam would soon recover from the pandemic and agreed that the two countries need to continue to share experiences in COVID prevention and reviving the economy.

Switzerland has also been offering support to other Asian countries in their fight against COVID-19, including Thailand, Indonesia and Mongolia. – VNS