Switzerland gifts COVID medical equipment worth $5.5mil

HCM CITY– Switzerland has gifted Việt Nam US$5.5 million worth of medical supplies to support its fight against COVID-19.
Thirty ventilators, 500,000 sets of antigen tests and 280,000 medical masks arrived at HCM City's Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport from the European country on Friday.
Swiss Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Việt Nam earlier this month to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
He said Việt Nam would soon recover from the pandemic and agreed that the two countries need to continue to share experiences in COVID prevention and reviving the economy.
Switzerland has also been offering support to other Asian countries in their fight against COVID-19, including Thailand, Indonesia and Mongolia. – VNS
- KIMS gets new equipment worth ₹5.5 crore
- Hanoi CDC director jailed for 10 years over wrongdoing in COVID-19 equipment bidding
- No Christmas gifts? COVID blamed for delivery delays
- Japan provides non-refundable aid to help Vietnam amid COVID-19 pandemic
- UK logistics firm given almost £800m of Covid contracts without tender
- Germany announces €5mn contribution to COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund
- The EU is plagued with divisions. Covid-19 vaccines are a golden chance to redeem the European project
- Coronavirus Billionaires: Forbes Lists 50 New Medical Industry Moguls Who Got Rich Off Pandemic
- Mackenzie Scott's Gifts Cast Unflattering Light on Bezos' COVID Capitalism
- What is Dolly Parton’s net worth and how much has she donated to fund the Moderna Covid vaccine?
- I’m at risk for COVID but I need my teeth cleaned. Should I go to a Bay Area dentist?
- Toy stores urge government to 'save Christmas' and ease chaos at UK ports as they reveal thousands of gifts including dolls, Lego and puzzles won't arrive by December 25 and say delays have cost them millions
- Hancock hails 'candle of hope' after another Covid vaccine breakthrough - but reveals UK has bought just 5million doses of Moderna's two-shot jab, meaning just 2.5m people will get it (and it won't be available until next spring)
- 59 Isolation gifts to cheer up lonely friends and loved ones: sentimental present ideas
- Pariah Britain: Now Japan bans UK nationals over new mutant Covid strain - as Singapore and the Philippines suspend all flights from Britain - taking number of nations imposing restrictions to 56
- Lorry drivers WILL be able to travel to France from tomorrow morning if they provide a negative Covid result - as UK 'prepares to test up to 6,000 hauliers a day using controversial Operation Moonshot rapid test'
- That's some gift! Michel Barnier carries weighty 2,000-page binder of the Brexit trade deal as he briefs 27 EU ambassadors on historic agreement in Brussels while pictures show Boris Johnson poring over fine detail before announcement
- Xmas is cancelled for a THIRD of England: PM plunges London and swathes of South East into brutal new Tier 4 lockdown with blanket 'stay at home' order amid fears mutant Covid strain is rampant - and festive bubbles are slashed to ONE day for everyone else
- Families WILL be allowed to meet over Christmas but face 25-DAY lockdown to pay for five days of festive freedom under Government plans - as Covid cases drop to 19,609 and deaths fall to 529
- Inside stunning £2.2m waterfront home of PPE businessman in £21m deal to supply NHS during Covid crisis
Switzerland gifts COVID medical equipment worth $5.5mil have 562 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.