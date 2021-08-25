Students make device to help combat COVID-19

An automatic body temperature measurement and hand-washing device developed by students and a teacher at Huỳnh Thúc Kháng Secondary School, Quảng Ngãi Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Ngọc Phước

QUẢNG NGÃI — A group of students and their teacher from Huỳnh Thúc Kháng Secondary School in Quảng Ngãi Province have successfully made an automatic body temperature measurement and hand-washing machine to help fight COVID-19.

Võ Duy Huân, a member of the group, said there was a risk of cross infection when many students in the school shared the same disinfectant bottle.

He also saw that it’s sometimes hard to keep the required distance when checking body temperature.

So he had the idea of developing a device to reduce the possibility of cross infection.

After presenting the idea, the team was supported by teacher Nguyễn Thị Hồng Minh to develop the product.

Minh said that she supported her students because the product would have high applicability, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The device automatically sprays a sufficient amount of disinfectant solution for the user and incorporates a body temperature sensor.

The device will issue an alert if the recorded body temperature is higher than normal.

The machine works using a solar battery system, so it saves electricity and is environmentally-friendly.

“We faced many difficulties. We had to order sensors from HCM City. Moreover, due to limited knowledge, we had to ask for help from teacher Minh a lot,” Lê Đăng Khoa, a member of the group, said.

“We are so happy as the device has been put into use after months of research,” Khoa said.

The machine is being used in the school.

Minh said the cost for each device is about VNĐ2 million. So she hopes the school will provide more funds to make more machines to install in the school and others in the province.

Huỳnh Văn Tố, vice chairman of the provincial Union of Science and Technology Associations, said the device was really effective in COVID-19 prevention and control.

He hopes individuals and organisations will help mass produce the equipment for use in schools, offices and public places in the province, helping combat COVID-19. — VNS