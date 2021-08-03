Stronger ASEAN+3 collaboration needed in modern times: VN foreign minister

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn speaks at the ASEAN+3 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Collaboration between ASEAN member countries and Japan, Republic of Korea and China was the focus of the ASEAN+3 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which was held virtually on Tuesday.

It was part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-54), which is taking place from August 1-7 via videoconferences.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn attended the meeting with other foreign ministers of ASEAN countries, as well as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, RoK Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Representatives at the meeting praised the positive developments of the ASEAN+3 collaboration during 2018-20. They agreed to prioritise specialised cooperation in response to COVID-19 and reduce the pandemic's effects on the socio-economic development of the member countries.

The Chinese, RoK and Japanese foreign ministers said they would continue supporting ASEAN initiatives on COVID-19 prevention and control, and help ASEAN member countries increase their medical capabilities in terms of disease control and vaccine production.

They also agreed to maintain close collaboration in terms of trade, investment, regional exchange, as well as in digital transformation, financial technology, e-commerce and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the meeting, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Sơn said the ASEAN+3 collaboration proved to be effective and valuable in times of difficulties, stressing that even stronger cooperation was needed given the rise of new challenges brought about by modern times.

In terms of future collaboration directions, Sơn asked that China, RoK and Japan continue to support the ASEAN member countries in terms of vaccination and vaccine production, as well as economic recovery after the pandemic. -VNS