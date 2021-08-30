Additional menu

Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

Store uses honesty box to prevent COVID spread

by vietnamnews.vn Leave a Comment

They say honesty is the best policy, and that's exactly what one chain of grocery stores in Hà Nội is relying on. Instead of check-outs, customers just leave their money in a box after buying goods. This helps reduce people interaction and prevents the spread of COVID-19.

Store uses honesty box to prevent COVID spread have 252 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.