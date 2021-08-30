Store uses honesty box to prevent COVID spread

They say honesty is the best policy, and that's exactly what one chain of grocery stores in Hà Nội is relying on. Instead of check-outs, customers just leave their money in a box after buying goods. This helps reduce people interaction and prevents the spread of COVID-19.
