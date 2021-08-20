Steering committee discusses plan on developing grassroots Party organizations

Politburo member Truong Thi Mai, Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission and head of the steering committee, chaired the event.

Participants gave opinions on the steering committee's work plan, task assignment, and working regulations, along with the draft plan.

Mai cited data as showing that there are more than 5.2 million Party members operating in about 52,000 grassroots-level Party organizations such as those of commune-level localities and at agencies of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front; socio-economic organizations; businesses; military and public security units; and overseas agencies.

On February 2, 2008, the 10th-tenure Party Central Committee issued Resolution 22-NQ/TW on enhancing the leadership and combative strength of grassroots-level Party organizations and the quality of cadres and Party members.

Since then, the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat have issued 119 resolutions, directives, and conclusions on related affairs. Now, a new resolution on grassroots-level Party organizations and Party members in the new context is being drafted, Mai noted.

The draft plan on developing grassroots Party organizations and Party members needs to mention issues in reality so as to help promote the quality and combative strength of Party organizations, she stressed, adding that that it be submitted to the 13th Party Central Committee at its fifth session, slated for May 2022.

Source: VNA