State leader offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

At the relic site House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex where President Ho Chi Minh breathed his last 52 years ago, President Phuc and and other officials offered incense and flowers in commemoration of the nation's beloved leader.
Paying respect to the great leader of the Vietnamese Party and people and the hero of national liberation and a cultural celebrity, President Phuc expressed his boundless gratitude to the late President, who devoted his whole life to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.
House 67 is where President Ho Chi Minh lived, worked and passed away. It provides a venue for the Political Bureau's meetings during the fiercest years of the war in Vietnam.
