SSC considers raising fluctuation limit if needed: MoF

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said that the State Securities Commission of Việt Nam (SSC) will consider adjusting the fluctuation limit when necessary.
In a report assessing Việt Nam’s stock market for the 2021-2023 period, the Việt Nam Financial Consulting Association (VFCA) proposed to raise the fluctuation limit of the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) to 10 per cent, from 7 per cent, this year to meet the new development of the stock market.
Regarding the above proposal of the VFCA, the SSC said that adjusting the fluctuation limit is one of the measures to stimulate the market to increase the size and liquidity, which aims at balancing the supply and demand of securities and increasing attractiveness for investors.
According to Circular No. 120/2020/TT-BTC on trading listed stocks, trading registration and fund certificates, corporate bonds, covered warrant listed on the securities trading system, Việt Nam's stock exchanges will decide the fluctuation limit/market circuit breaker after being approved by the SSC.
Based on the actual conditions of the market, the SSC decides to apply the market circuit breaker or the market circuit breaker in combination with the fluctuation limit.
Since 2000, HOSE has made nine changes in the fluctuation limit, including seven upward adjustments and two downward adjustments, said MoF.
BOX:
HoSE can return to a trading lot of 10 stocks in August
At the regular Government press conference on the afternoon of August 11, Nguyễn Đức Chi, Vice Minister of Finance, said that the ministry has directed to implement solutions to apply a trading lot of 10 shares on HoSE as soon as August.
As HoSE recorded a positive case of COVID-19, the implementation of the testing system and transferring transactions is likely to be delayed.
