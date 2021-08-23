Spirit of 1945 August Revolution upheld in Covid-19 fight

The country had faced many adversaries in the past and emerge victorious eventually, it will now when rising up against the pandemic.

There is a strong sense that the indomitable spirit of the 1945 August Revolution, which once helped Vietnamese people defeat the colonialist and feudal regimes to gain freedom, has been upheld these days in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overview of the online conference. Photo: VNA

"With such spirit, this country has stood up against many adversaries, including foreign invaders, hunger, illiteracy, and the Covid-19 pandemic as the latest."

Vice-Chairman of the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association Pham Quang Minh stressed the view at an online conference held on August 22 by the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS), marking the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2021) and the Independence Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2021).

According to Minh, the spirit inspired the people to fight off the French and Americans to protect their hard-earned freedom. Later on, it emboldened the country to deal with the crisis in the 1980s and embark on the Doi moi (The Renewal) to open up and integrate into the global economy.

"At present and in the face of the public health crisis, the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, once again stand up to fight the pandemic," Minh stated.

Vietnam's Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong stressed following the August Revolution, the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the first state of the peasants and workers in Southeast Asia, was a significant milestone in the country's history of national construction and fending off invaders

For the past two decades, Phong said Vietnam has been among the world's fastest-growing economies.

"Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam's GDP growth stood at 5.64%, which shows the country continues to be one of the attractive destinations for economic and investment activities," Phong added.

However, as Vietnam is under severe impacts of the pandemic, Phong called for international support to help the country gain access to vaccine supplies and overcome the current difficult period.

At the conference, CVFS's Representative Steve Rutchiniski congratulated Vietnam on the successful organization of the election for deputies of the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 period.

Rutchiniski noted a turnout rate of 99.6% showed a high level of public trust in the Party and the State.