Son La exports 10 tons of red-flesh dragon fruit to Russia

Thuan Chau is one of the localities in Son La province paying attention to developing high-quality fruit trees. Over the past years, the district has developed 3,600 hectares of fruit trees of all kinds, of which 50 hectares are covered with red-flesh dragon fruit. A total of 40 hectares of dragon fruit are being harvested with total output in 2021 estimated at 440 tons.

Thuan Chau district plans to expand the area of red-flesh dragon fruit to 150-200 hectares during 2021-2025.

Nguyen Xuan Hoang, Vice Chairman of the district People’s Committee, said that in order to synchronously implement solutions to ensure production, processing and sale of agricultural products in adaptation to the market affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the locality has searched for and connected with partners in Vietnam and abroad.

The district has also created favorable conditions for businesses and cooperatives to meet, learn and sign sale contracts with businesses and distributors.

The export of red-flesh dragon fruit to Russia will contribute to improving value, stabilizing sale and helping farmers feel secure in production, thus creating momentum to promote socio-economic development of Son La province in general and Thuan Chau district in particular, he added.

