Some 500,000 more Covid vaccine doses arrive in Vietnam
The Saigon Times
|A box containing AstraZeneca vials. Vietnam received 495,400 more doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the Covax Facility this morning, August 10 – PHOTO: UNICEF
HCMC – Vietnam received 495,400 more doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the Covax Facility this morning, August 10.
The doses, which arrived at the Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport, raised the country's total number of vaccine doses provided by Covax Facility, a global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to the Covid-19 vaccines for all countries, to over 9.1 million.
The batch was transported to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for storage, the local media reported.
Until now, Vietnam has taken delivery of over 19 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines comprising 11.5 million AstraZeneca doses, 12,000 Sputnik V doses, 746,000 Pfizer doses, over five million Moderna doses and 1.5 million Sinopharm doses.
After five months of launching the vaccination campaign, the country has administered over 10.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with over one million people receiving both doses.
Vietnam has approved six Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use—AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson.
