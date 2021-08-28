Soldiers help HCM City residents in coronavirus battle

Soldiers from Division 302, Military Zone 7, delivering food to labourers in District 10, HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

HCM CITY — Images of soldiers helping local citizens in their daily life have become familiar as HCM City tightens restrictions on movement amid an increasing surge of coronavirus cases.

Despite the formidable challenges ahead, the military forces have expressed a steely determination to help the city and other southern localities stamp out the virus.

Soldiers giving goods to a resident in an alley on Nguyễn Tiểu La Street, HCM City’s District 10. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

Soldiers are not only doing their duties patrolling and guarding streets but also participating in other activities, including providing treatment to COVID-19 patients and delivering food and aid to households.

HCM City is not short of supplies, but locals must plan a menu, and soldiers will help them buy the ingredients.

The soldiers, used to military training, are now experts in selecting food at supermarkets, which they then carefully arrange in packages for each household.

Local people must plan a menu, and soldiers will help them buy the ingredients. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

HCM City has so many alleyways that it is sometimes hard for them to find houses that need food to be delivered, but with support from social organisations including the local youth union and voluntary teams, soldiers can find the right addresses.

“Entrusted by the Government, the army is determined to use all means and forces, within and even beyond its ability, together with HCM City, the southern provinces of Bình Dương, Long An and Đồng Nai and other COVID-19-hit localities, to wipe out the pandemic and bring people's lives back to normal,” said Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang.

A soldier selecting food at a supermarket in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

Giang made the statement at a ceremony at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội earlier this week to bid farewell to a delegation of the Military Medical University, including 1,096 officers and students, who were heading to support the southern provinces and city to fight the pandemic.

The delegation, including 264 doctors, 73 nurses and 759 students, will be divided into 341 mobile military medical groups.

They will take responsibility for the establishment of temporary COVID-19 treatment hospitals, collecting samples for testing, providing vaccination and necessities, giving medical care for those with common diseases and COVID-19 patients in quarantine facilities and at home, and other tasks at request, Giang said.

Earlier on August 21, the Military Medical University also sent 295 officers and students, who were divided into over 100 groups, to the southern region.

In response to the appeal of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, directions by the Government, the Central Military Commission and Party Committees at all levels, the entire military forces have deployed over 1,900 checkpoints with over 13,000 staff in border areas, nearly 5,000 checkpoints with more than 22,000 officers and self-defence militia in localities.

The army has donated VNĐ510 billion (US$22.1 million) to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund and deployed thousands of vehicles carrying vaccines to localities.

Many units also joined in voluntary blood donation, set up stalls to sell goods at zero Vietnamese đồng, and helped farmers harvest farm produce. — VNS