Shipper allowed to inter-district deliver in HCM City

HCM City has lifted a ban on delivery company drivers travelling between districts. Photo courtesy of GoJek

HCM CITY — Delivery companies are now allowed to transport essential goods anywhere in HCM City after authorities relaxed an earlier ban on transport between districts.

Multi-service platforms such as Gojek, Grab and ShoppeeFood have announced they have resumed their services following the announcement.

Drivers must wear uniforms with logos and possess all legal documents and licences required, and can work between 6am and 6pm.

Gojek has started accepting bookings for its GoFood and GoSend services.

It has nearly 8,000 drivers registered to work daily, almost half of them vaccinated.

People can also book GrabMart (shopping and delivery) and GrabExpress (delivery) services from and to any district between 6am and 5pm on the Grab mobile app. — VNS