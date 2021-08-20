Security minister receives new Russian Ambassador

Lam expressed his belief that the ambassador will reap important successes during his tenure, contributing to fostering Vietnam – Russia ties.

According to the minister, security relationship has become one of the pillars in bilateral ties. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Russian security and law enforcement agencies still carried out important cooperation activities with encouraging results.

Stepanovich, for his part, vowed that in his new position, he will pay further attention to promoting bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, and ties between the Russian security and law enforcement agencies and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, for the benefit of the two peoples, and for peace and stability in the region and the world.

Source: VNA