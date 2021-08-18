Second session of 15th NA Standing Committee studies the amended law on emulation and reward

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ addresses the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Tuesday opened the second session in Hà Nội.

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ asked deputies to carefully study the content, uphold discipline and improve the quality of legislative activities since the first days of the new tenure.

The deputies will study the draft amended law on emulation and reward. This will be "the first legislative product of the NA's new tenure and an opportunity for the NA Standing Committee and the NA to realise action programmes, continue to renovate and improve quality of legislative work along with tightening legislative discipline, especially the responsibility of leaders," Huệ said.

He ordered the Standing Committee to avoid overlaps and similarities between the draft law and regulations of other laws.

The amended law must make changes in patriotic emulation campaigns, focusing on rewarding workers, farmers, labourers, those working in remote, border areas or islands, ethnic minority areas and covering both public and private sectors, especially the business sector, he said.

The emulation and reward work must apply technology, simplify administrative procedures, ensure openness and transparency, he said.

During the two-day session of the NA Standing Committee, the deputies will consider the establishment of two teams in charge of supervising the implementation of the law on citizen reception and settlement of complaints and denunciations from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2021 and the implementation of resolutions of the National Assembly Standing Committee on re-organising administrative units at district and commune levels in the 2019-21 period.

The NA chairman noted that the supervision on citizen reception and settlement of complaints and denunciations must resolve complicated prolonged cases.

From the second session of the NA Standing Committee, the Ombudsman Committee will make monthly reports on citizen reception and settlement of complaints and denunciations instead of only reporting at the NA general session.

The settlement of people's complaints and denunciations must be resolved every day, every month, Huệ said. — VNS