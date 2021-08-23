Second batch of Military Medical Academy doctors and students mobilised on Monday

Military doctors and students make preparation before their departure. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
An additional batch of 1,096 doctors, nurses and students of the Military Medical Academy headed to HCM City and southern localities on Monday on COVID-19 missions.
The academy has so far mobilised two batches with 1,391 doctors and students to the south. They include 452 doctors, nurses and 939 third year to sixth year students.
More than 1,000 doctors, nurses and students of the Military Medical Academy head to HCM City and southern localities on Monday on COVID-19 missions. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
The team will be divided into 451 mobile groups to work at communes and wards in HCM City.
“They will have meals and stay at the same accommodation with local residents to help people fight the pandemic,” Lieutenant General Đỗ Quyết, director of the Military Medical Academy said.
They are tasked with taking testing samples, assisting frontline forces with vaccination and offering home treatment to F0 cases. VNS
