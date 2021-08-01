With Executive Chef Marcus Benjamin Meek from Capella Hanoi

Chef Marcus Benjamin Meek

“At Capella Hanoi, we look to create unique dining experience, inspired by our craftsmen and women on the farm in Đà Lạt. We want to lift the products and to showcase them in different ways, maximising flavour profiles using raw products and different cooking techniques, which allows us to bring you well-balanced, fresh dishes from the heart of Việt Nam,” says Meek.

Seasonal grilled zucchini salad

Ingredients: for 1 portion

– 60g zucchini

– 45g tomato chutney

– 20g compressed cucumber

– 25g Đà Lạt heirloom tomato

– 2g shaved carrot

– 1g shaved radish

– 2g shaved fennel

– 3g red sorrel

– 3g rocket

– 1g edible flower

– A few onion rings

– 1 shallot

– 45ml milk

– 35g flour

– 75ml tomato consommé

– Lemon dressing

– Himalayan pink salt

– Almonds sliced

Method:

Thinly slice the zucchini and season lightly.

In a hot pan lightly grill the zucchini until soft, then lay flat on a tray and leave in the fridge.

Peel the cucumber, de-seed and vacuum with cucumber juice seal, removing all the air.

Slice shallots and soak in milk, remove from the milk and dust in flour before frying in hot oil.

Slice Đà Lạt tomatoes into the desired shapes and sizes.

To serve :

Place the grilled zucchini on greaseproof paper and align, then trim the edges before placing in the centre of the plate.

Drizzle with olive oil and season with rock salt.

Add three scoops of tomato chutney on top of the zucchini.

Arrange five pieces of the compressed cucumber and the Đà Lạt heirloom tomatoes.

Then start to build up the salad with the rocket, red sorrel and shaved vegetables before finishing with lemon dressing.

Add the edible flower and serve your chilled tomato consommé separately.

Capella Hanoi: 11 Lê Phụng Hiểu St, Hoàn Kiếm Dist, Hà Nội. Tel: 024 3987 8888