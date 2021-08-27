Schoolgirl’s paintings celebrate COVID-19 prevention

Lữ Như Minh Minh, 11, a school girl from Đà Nẵng shows her painting of doctors and nurses caring for COVID-19 patients. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Public Security Newspaper

ĐÀ NẴNG — To encourage COVID-19 frontline prevention forces during the lockdown in the central city of Đà Nẵng, primary school student Lữ Như Minh Minh, 11, has created several paintings showing the efforts made by nurses, doctors, police, cleaners and volunteers to beat the virus.

Minh, living in the coronavirus hotspot of Hải Châu district, said she was impressed by the actions of the pandemic forces over the past days, and her colour paintings came from her strong emotions.

Joining hands in the fight against COVID-19, a painting by Lữ Như Minh Minh, from Đà Nẵng City. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Public Security Newspaper

She was told by her mother that some doctors and nurses had not been home in two months, and they could even did not even see their children due to their important work.

Minh said public cleaners, policemen, soldiers and volunteers were brave to spend a difficult time in scorching weather at checkpoints and lockdown areas as they risked infection.

The schoolgirl said she was inspired by the performance of saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn and other artists at the outdoor concert for health workers and COVID-19 patients at the HCM City's Field Hospital No 3 early this month.

A COVID-19 painting by school girl Lữ Như Minh Minh, from Đà Nẵng city. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Public Security Newspaper

"I really want all people sharing smiles and positive messages to support frontline forces and leave their tiredness behind during the lockdown. My paintings give my best regards and thanks to doctors and nurses and staff working at field hospitals," Minh said.

Minh's mother Minh Tuyền said her daughter had started painting from four-years-old, and her painting collection was drawn from articles and media photos of doctors and nurses serving COVID-19 patients at hospitals as well as volunteers at lockdown living quarters.

A meal break of a policeman during COVID-19 prevention in Đà Nẵng. A painting by Lữ Như Minh Minh from Hải Châu district. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Public Security Newspaper

Last year, Minh won first prize in a COVID-19 prevention painting contest.

Public cleaners in the COVID-19 lockdown. A painting of school girl Lữ Như Minh Minh from Đà Nẵng City. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Public Security Newspaper

Social distancing

People in Đà Nẵng were 'staying at home' as per strict social distancing orders after a 10-day lockdown set to finish on Thursday.

The city said infection of around 150 SARS-COV-2 cases were recorded each day during the lockdown.

It said 1,370 sources of infection in community were found from 987,000 test samples throughout the city in 10 days between August 16-25.

The city will identify 'red zones' – entirely locked down areas – and high risk 'yellow zones, and safer 'green zones' in the next 10-day extended social distancing period starting from August 27.

It said some traditional markets at 'safe' districts would be allowed to open again, while digital orders will be promoted along with travel for nearly 1,000 vaccinated shippers at assigned supermarkets.

Thuận Phước Bridge links Đà Nẵng City’s downtown and Sơn Trà Peninsula. The city will extend strict social distancing orders for 10 more days. VNS Photo Lê Lâm

The city plans to resume operation of Đà Sơn slaughter-house, Hòa Cường wholesale market and Cồn trading centre to avoid a shortage in key essential commodities supply chains. — VNS