SCG sale revenue in Việt Nam surges 41% in Q2

HÀ NỘI — SCG, a cement and building material conglomerate in the ASEAN region, has announced a revenue from sales in Việt Nam at over VNĐ9.85 trillion (US$428 million) in the second quarter of this year, up 41 per cent year-on-year.
The positive performance was mainly attributable to new partnership of packaging (SOVI, GOPAK), chemicals (TPC, Chemtech) and export sales from Thailand to Việt Nam, according to the company.
In the second quarter, SCG's total assets in Việt Nam surpassed VNĐ122 trillion, an increase of 37 per cent year-on-year, mainly from the chemicals business.
Amid the pandemic, SCG has actively contributed to the National Vaccination Fund while its subsidiaries have supported nationwide pandemic curbing attempts.
In southern provinces, SCGP – the packaging business of SCG – has donated 2,000 field hospital beds to alleviate frontline pressure in HCM City, Đồng Nai, Bình Dương and Long An, while Long Sơn Petrochemicals has contributed VNĐ10 billion for vaccination purposes.
In the central region, Sông Gianh Cement has supported the vaccination programme in Quảng Bình. Meanwhile, in the northern areas, SCGP has accompanied Hải Dương and Bắc Giang in the fight against the pandemic.
Overall, SCG revenue from sales for the first half of 2021 rose 27 per cent year-on-year to over US$8.29 billion thanks to higher chemical prices. Profit for the period saw a yearly hike of 99 per cent to over $1 billion on the back of improved chemical product spreads and equity income. — VNS
