Saudi Arabia presents US$500,000 aid package to support Việt Nam’s fight against COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — A medical aid package has been given to Việt Nam by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the country in the fight against COVID-19.
The US$500,000 package was presented to the Deputy Minister of Health Trương Quốc Cường in Hà Nội by Wibar Abdullah I. Albaseer, Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Việt Nam.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Health Minister Cường said: "Việt Nam is impressed with the tough and effective measures implemented by the Government of Saudi Arabia in preventing and fighting COVID-19.
"In particular, your vaccination campaign has been carried out quickly and makes Saudi Arabia one of the countries with the highest percentage of vaccination coverage in the world."
He expressed his appreciation of the Middle Eastern country's aid to Việt Nam.
"It's such a meaningful gesture and a source of motivation to Việt Nam during this difficult time, physically and mentally. The Ministry of Health is committed to using this precious gift wiselyto fight the pandemic."
Albaseer said the aid package was part of the Saudi Arabian Government's $500 million budget used to support international efforts to fight COVID-19.
The package was delivered to Việt Nam by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in Saudi Arabia, he said. — VNS
